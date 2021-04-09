Published: 3:40 PM April 9, 2021

The first flights to Jersey from Norwich are booked up solid as people choose to fly where they can. - Credit: Jersey tourist board

The first flight to a holiday destination from Norwich Airport next month is booked up.

Direct flights from Norwich to Jersey - permitted because it's within the UK's 'Common Travel Area' - start from May 9.

Picturesque Jersey is just over an hour's flight away from Norwich. - Credit: Jersey tourist board

And it seems people can't wait to get on board with all four flights leaving that week already full. The first available seat leaving Norwich isn't until May 20.

The Loganair flights to Jersey cost around £219 return per person and take just over an hour.

It comes as uncertainty remains concerning booking summer holidays abroad, even though transport secretary has said people can "start to think" about foreign travel again.

His comments came just five days after Downing Street published a document which urged people "not to book summer holidays abroad until the picture was clearer".

Since then, Mr Shapps announced a 'framework' for the resumption of overseas leisure travel, which included requiring all arrivals to take pre-departure and post-arrival coronavirus tests which cost about £120.

This led to a furious backlash from the travel industry, which wants travellers returning from low-risk countries to be allowed to take lateral flow tests, which are cheaper and quicker.

Norwich Airport announced its package of summer flights last month, which are subject to change. It is hoping to be flying to Guernsey with Aurigny airline from early May, for example, but this service has yet to be confirmed, stated a spokesman from Norwich Airport.

Other flights previously announced from Norwich include Dalaman, Turkey, Palma, Majorca and Bourgas, Bulgaria, all scheduled to start next month.

But much depends on the government guidelines regarding foreign travel.

Richard Pace, managing director, Norwich Airport. - Credit: Archant

Richard Pace, managing director at Norwich Airport, said: “As the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination programme continues at an accelerated pace, we’re seeing increased confidence amongst passengers and growing demand ahead of the long-awaited restart of commercial flying.

"Jersey is a popular route and we expect a bumper year for domestic ’staycations', with people looking to holiday closer to home this summer. It’s great to see passengers choosing to fly to where they can, which provides some much needed positivity for our airport and our region."







