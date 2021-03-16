Published: 1:00 AM March 16, 2021

Holidays to the sun are back on from Norwich Airport with a new timetable of flights announced for 2021-2022. - Credit: Getty Images

People looking to travel abroad this summer could be in for the news they've been waiting for after Norwich Airport announced its new timetable.

Richard Pace, managing director, Norwich Airport. - Credit: Archant

A host of flights to a total of 18 destinations in nine countries are scheduled to operate from Norwich this year.

The airport has been closed to all but essential flights to Aberdeen for offshore workers because of Covid.

But the airport has now divulged its plans to reopen, with a new flight timetable, in accordance with the government's gradual easing of restrictions. People will be still required to adhere to rules on travel in place for different countries, which may include taking a Covid test and quarantining.

This year, up to three KLM flights daily to Amsterdam will be reinstated from April 23, initially for non-recreational travel. This follows the scrapping of the service because of Covid last December.

Direct flights from Norwich to Ibiza are back on next year. This picture shows Sa Caleta beach. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Holiday flights start as early as May 8 to Guernsey with Aurigny airline and May 9 to Jersey with Loganair.

For those looking to escape to even sunnier shores, TUI is operating flights from Norwich Airport to Dalaman, Turkey, from May 17, Palma, Majorca, from May 18, Bourgas, Bulgaria, from May 20 and Corfu from May 21.

Other destinations in 2021 from Norwich include Edinburgh from September 7, Bergamo, Italy on September 15, Tenerife from September 30, and two flights to Lapland on December 18 and 21.

Norwich Airport has revealed a new flight schedule. - Credit: Archant

The Fly Norwich 2021/2022 timetable also includes flights to those destinations next year. However, additional routes will also operate from Norwich Airport to Menorca from May 1, 2022, Crete from May 3, 2022, Rhodes from May 4, 2022, Paphos, Cyprus from May 5, 2022 and Ibiza from May 7, 2022.

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, said: “We’re delighted to be publishing the latest edition of Fly with a host of ideas and inspiration for discovering the world from Norwich Airport.

"Whether it’s a fly-cruise, short break, summer sun, winter escapes or business links, our fantastic choice of direct flights heralds a welcome return to air travel, all with the ease and convenience of flying from your local airport.”

Flights will operate in accordance with government Covid rules and restrictions. Under the roadmap, domestic travel may be allowed from April 12, and international trips from May 17 - though the government has said this is subject to review.

You can download a copy of the new timetable by clicking here.




