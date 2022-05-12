News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Aldi orders urgent product recall over salmonella fears

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:10 PM May 12, 2022
General view of Aldi supermarket logo in Swadlincote, South Derbyshire. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Discount supermarket chain Aldi has recalled products after it was discovered they could be contaminated with salmonella.

Trading Standards has issued the warning and the affected products should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wraps sold by Aldi have been recalled over salmonella fears.

The products affected are the Eat and Go Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wraps and the Eat and Go Chicken and Bacon Caesar Triple Wraps.

The affected packs have a use-by-date of May 11 and 12.

Salmonella can cause illness with symptoms including fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

The products should not be eaten and can be returned to the store for a refund.

Product details

Eat + Go Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap
Use-by dates: 11 May 2022, 12 May 2022

Eat + Go Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap
Pack size: Triple
Use-by dates: 11 May 2022, 12 May 2022

Ferrero, the company behind Kinder, has also recalled a number of products after it was found they could be contaminated with salmonella.

This is the third update from the company which had to earlier recall a batch of Kinder Eggs due to salmonella fears.

Product details

Kinder Maxi Mix Peluche
Pack size: 133 g
Best-before date: 21 August 2022

Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Lei
Pack size: 100 g
Best-before date: 21 August 2022

Ferrero Kinder Mix Geschenktüte
Pack size: 193 g
Best-before date: 21 August 2022

Ferrero Kinder Mix Bunte Mischung
Pack size: 132 g
Best-before date: 21 August 2022

Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Uni BN
Pack size: 100 g
Best-before date: 21 August 2022

Kinder Surprise Geant Gar
Pack size: 100 g
Best-before date: 20 August 2022

Kinder Surprise Fille
Pack size: 100 g
Best-before date: 20 April 2022

Kinder Schokobons Sachet
Pack size: 125 g and 200 g
Best-before date: 26 October 2022

Kinder Happy Moments
Pack size: 242 g
Best-before date: 21 August 2022

Kinder Happy Moment Ballotin 1
Pack size: All
Best-before date: 21 August 2022

Swieta Kinder Jajko Z Niespodzianka Maxi Uni Wn
Pack size: 100 g
Best-before date: 21 August 2022

Swieta Kinder Maxi Mix Peluche Bn
Pack size: 133 g
Best-before date: 21 August 2022

