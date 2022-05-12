Aldi orders urgent product recall over salmonella fears
- Credit: PA
Discount supermarket chain Aldi has recalled products after it was discovered they could be contaminated with salmonella.
Trading Standards has issued the warning and the affected products should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The products affected are the Eat and Go Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wraps and the Eat and Go Chicken and Bacon Caesar Triple Wraps.
The affected packs have a use-by-date of May 11 and 12.
Salmonella can cause illness with symptoms including fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.
The products should not be eaten and can be returned to the store for a refund.
Product details
Eat + Go Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap
Use-by dates: 11 May 2022, 12 May 2022
Eat + Go Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap
Pack size: Triple
Use-by dates: 11 May 2022, 12 May 2022
Ferrero, the company behind Kinder, has also recalled a number of products after it was found they could be contaminated with salmonella.
This is the third update from the company which had to earlier recall a batch of Kinder Eggs due to salmonella fears.
Product details
Kinder Maxi Mix Peluche
Pack size: 133 g
Best-before date: 21 August 2022
Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Lei
Pack size: 100 g
Best-before date: 21 August 2022
Ferrero Kinder Mix Geschenktüte
Pack size: 193 g
Best-before date: 21 August 2022
Ferrero Kinder Mix Bunte Mischung
Pack size: 132 g
Best-before date: 21 August 2022
Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Uni BN
Pack size: 100 g
Best-before date: 21 August 2022
Kinder Surprise Geant Gar
Pack size: 100 g
Best-before date: 20 August 2022
Kinder Surprise Fille
Pack size: 100 g
Best-before date: 20 April 2022
Kinder Schokobons Sachet
Pack size: 125 g and 200 g
Best-before date: 26 October 2022
Kinder Happy Moments
Pack size: 242 g
Best-before date: 21 August 2022
Kinder Happy Moment Ballotin 1
Pack size: All
Best-before date: 21 August 2022
Swieta Kinder Jajko Z Niespodzianka Maxi Uni Wn
Pack size: 100 g
Best-before date: 21 August 2022
Swieta Kinder Maxi Mix Peluche Bn
Pack size: 133 g
Best-before date: 21 August 2022