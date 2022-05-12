Aldi orders urgent product recall over salmonella fears

Discount supermarket chain Aldi has recalled products after it was discovered they could be contaminated with salmonella.

Trading Standards has issued the warning and the affected products should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wraps sold by Aldi have been recalled over salmonella fears. - Credit: Trading Standards

The products affected are the Eat and Go Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wraps and the Eat and Go Chicken and Bacon Caesar Triple Wraps.

The affected packs have a use-by-date of May 11 and 12.

Salmonella can cause illness with symptoms including fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

The products should not be eaten and can be returned to the store for a refund.

Product details

Eat + Go Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap

Use-by dates: 11 May 2022, 12 May 2022

Eat + Go Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap

Pack size: Triple

Use-by dates: 11 May 2022, 12 May 2022

Ferrero, the company behind Kinder, has also recalled a number of products after it was found they could be contaminated with salmonella.

This is the third update from the company which had to earlier recall a batch of Kinder Eggs due to salmonella fears.

Product details

Kinder Maxi Mix Peluche

Pack size: 133 g

Best-before date: 21 August 2022

Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Lei

Pack size: 100 g

Best-before date: 21 August 2022

Ferrero Kinder Mix Geschenktüte

Pack size: 193 g

Best-before date: 21 August 2022

Ferrero Kinder Mix Bunte Mischung

Pack size: 132 g

Best-before date: 21 August 2022

Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Uni BN

Pack size: 100 g

Best-before date: 21 August 2022

Kinder Surprise Geant Gar

Pack size: 100 g

Best-before date: 20 August 2022

Kinder Surprise Fille

Pack size: 100 g

Best-before date: 20 April 2022

Kinder Schokobons Sachet

Pack size: 125 g and 200 g

Best-before date: 26 October 2022

Kinder Happy Moments

Pack size: 242 g

Best-before date: 21 August 2022

Kinder Happy Moment Ballotin 1

Pack size: All

Best-before date: 21 August 2022

Swieta Kinder Jajko Z Niespodzianka Maxi Uni Wn

Pack size: 100 g

Best-before date: 21 August 2022

Swieta Kinder Maxi Mix Peluche Bn

Pack size: 133 g

Best-before date: 21 August 2022