Greggs, Asda and John Lewis recall products over safety fears
- Credit: PA
Frozen chicken bakes, a Czech lager, and a children's high chair are among the products that have been recalled by retailers over safety fears.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
AG Barr, the company behind Irn Bru, has recalled two of its products after reports that bottle caps on the glass bottles can pop off unexpectedly potentially causing injury.
The items can be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.
The affected products are 750ml glass bottles of regular Irn Bru with a best-before date of March 2023 and 1901 bottles with a best-before of March 2023.
Product Details
Irn-Bru 1901
Pack size: 750 ml glass bottle
Batch code: C2 2082, C2 2087, C2 2088
Best-before date: March 2023
Irn-Bru Regular
Pack size: 750 ml glass bottle
Batch code: C2 2083, C2 2084
Best-before date: March 2023
Greggs has asked customers to return its range of frozen chicken bakes as it was found that some packs contain hard plastics making them unsafe to eat.
People are asked to not eat the product due to the danger posed.
The product is sold exclusively at Iceland stores and can be returned to its stores for a full refund.
Product details
Greggs Chicken Bakes 2 pack (frozen)
Pack size: 306 g
Best-before date: 19 September 2022
A Czech lager sold at Lidl has been recalled due to it containing sulfur dioxide, which is not mentioned on the label.
This could pose a health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulfur dioxide and sulphites.
Bottles of the Starovice Czech Lager can be returned to its stores for a full refund.
A high chair sold at John Lewis has been recalled as it poses a potential choking risk to children.
It was found that the tray arm caps of the 'Safari' high chair can break off and could be swallowed by small children.
Customers who bought this item between May 2, 2021, and April 25, 2022, should stop using it and return it to your nearest John Lewis shop for a full refund.
Product description
John Lewis Safari Highchair
Product code: 31341125
Another item has been recalled by John Lewis due to a risk of chemical contamination.
A four-bottle spirit dispenser with LED lighting was found to pose a danger to health due to the possibility of chemical contamination caused by a battery.
Customers are told to not use the item and to package it up and return it to a John Lewis store for a refund.
The affected products were sold between January 1, 2019, and April 7, 2022.
Product description
LED Bar Caddy Four Bottle Spirit Dispenser
Brand: Final Touch
Product number: 84581316
Products sold at Asda have been recalled due to a fault with the battery compartment of the remote controls.
Tzumi TV LED strips, LED mood lights and multi-colour light bars have been recalled as a precautionary measure.
Customers who have purchased the items can return them to an Asda store for a full refund.
Product description
TV LED Strip 6.5 ft
Barcode: 0841351151580
LED Mood Light 10 ft
Barcode: 0841351160544
Multi Color Light Bar
Barcode: 0841351167888
An electric pump sold by Halfords has been recalled due to it posing a safety risk.
It was found that the mains plug can potentially overheat which could be dangerous.
To ensure customer safety, Halfords has asked customers who purchased the product from January 2022 onwards to return it to a store for a full refund.
Product description
Halfords Mains and 12 V Leisure Inflator
Halfords item code: 290251