News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Greggs, Asda and John Lewis recall products over safety fears

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:50 PM May 9, 2022
Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Tzumi electrical products sold by Asda have been recalled due to a fault with the remote control battery compartments - Credit: PA

Frozen chicken bakes, a Czech lager, and a children's high chair are among the products that have been recalled by retailers over safety fears.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Embargoed to 0001 Wednesday October 23 AG Barr undated handout photo of a bottle of the limited edit

Irn Bru 1901 sold in glass bottles and regular Irn Bru in glass bottles have been recalled after it was found bottle caps could pop off unexpectedly and cause inury - Credit: PA

AG Barr, the company behind Irn Bru, has recalled two of its products after reports that bottle caps on the glass bottles can pop off unexpectedly potentially causing injury.

The items can be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.

The affected products are 750ml glass bottles of regular Irn Bru with a best-before date of March 2023 and 1901 bottles with a best-before of March 2023. 

Product Details

Irn-Bru 1901
Pack size: 750 ml glass bottle
Batch code: C2 2082, C2 2087, C2 2088
Best-before date: March 2023

Most Read

  1. 1 Apprentice star Alan Sugar visits Norfolk village for pub lunch
  2. 2 WATCH: Fan protests after Norwich City's 4-0 defeat to West Ham
  3. 3 Travel: 'I flew from Norwich to Devon in an hour!'
  1. 4 Music legend puts money behind bar at Norfolk pubs to celebrate birthday
  2. 5 Norfolk comedian through to next round of Britain's Got Talent show
  3. 6 Norwich City investigating Instagram posts by Brandon Williams
  4. 7 7 of the best dog walking spots in Norfolk
  5. 8 Police continue to investigate murder of man, 63
  6. 9 Mixed views in Norfolk over forcing landlords to rent shops
  7. 10 Southwold beach hut on market for £250k - but may sell for even MORE

Irn-Bru Regular
Pack size: 750 ml glass bottle
Batch code: C2 2083, C2 2084
Best-before date: March 2023

Greggs and Iceland recall frozen chicken bakes

Frozen chicken bakes produced by Greggs and sold at Iceland have been recalled as it was found some packs contain hard plastics - Credit: Trading Standards

Greggs has asked customers to return its range of frozen chicken bakes as it was found that some packs contain hard plastics making them unsafe to eat.

People are asked to not eat the product due to the danger posed.

The product is sold exclusively at Iceland stores and can be returned to its stores for a full refund.

Product details

Greggs Chicken Bakes 2 pack (frozen)
Pack size: 306 g
Best-before date: 19 September 2022

General view of Lidl supermarket logo in Swadlincote, South Derbyshire. Picture Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Lidl has recalled a Czech lager sold at its stores due to incorrect labelling of the bottle - Credit: PA

A Czech lager sold at Lidl has been recalled due to it containing sulfur dioxide, which is not mentioned on the label.

This could pose a health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulfur dioxide and sulphites.

 Bottles of the Starovice Czech Lager can be returned to its stores for a full refund.

John Lewis recalls its Safari high chair

The Safari high chair sold by John Lewis has been recalled as the product poses a choking risk to small children - Credit: Trading Standards

A high chair sold at John Lewis has been recalled as it poses a potential choking risk to children.

It was found that the tray arm caps of the 'Safari' high chair can break off and could be swallowed by small children.

Customers who bought this item between May 2, 2021, and April 25, 2022, should stop using it and return it to your nearest John Lewis shop for a full refund.

Product description

John Lewis Safari Highchair
Product code: 31341125

John Lewis recalls four-bottle spirit dispenser

A four-bottle spirit dispenser has been recalled due to the risk of chemical contamination - Credit: Trading Standards

Another item has been recalled by John Lewis due to a risk of chemical contamination.

A four-bottle spirit dispenser with LED lighting was found to pose a danger to health due to the possibility of chemical contamination caused by a battery.

Customers are told to not use the item and to package it up and return it to a John Lewis store for a refund.

The affected products were sold between January 1, 2019, and April 7, 2022.

Product description

LED Bar Caddy Four Bottle Spirit Dispenser
Brand: Final Touch
Product number: 84581316

Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Tzumi electrical products sold by Asda have been recalled due to a fault with the remote control battery compartments - Credit: PA

Products sold at Asda have been recalled due to a fault with the battery compartment of the remote controls.

Tzumi TV LED strips, LED mood lights and multi-colour light bars have been recalled as a precautionary measure.

Tzumi electrical products sold at Asda recalled over safety fears

Tzumi electrical products sold by Asda have been recalled due to a fault with the remote control battery compartments - Credit: Trading Standards

Customers who have purchased the items can return them to an Asda store for a full refund.

Product description

TV LED Strip 6.5 ft
Barcode: 0841351151580

LED Mood Light 10 ft
Barcode: 0841351160544

Multi Color Light Bar
Barcode: 0841351167888

Halfords recalls electric pump over safety fears

An electrical pump sold by Halfords has been recalled due to posing a safety risk - Credit: Trading Standards

An electric pump sold by Halfords has been recalled due to it posing a safety risk.

It was found that the mains plug can potentially overheat which could be dangerous.

To ensure customer safety, Halfords has asked customers who purchased the product from January 2022 onwards to return it to a store for a full refund.

Product description

Halfords Mains and 12 V Leisure Inflator
Halfords item code: 290251

Norfolk
Suffolk
London

Don't Miss

Springer Spaniels Charlie and Maisie are looking for new homes in Norfolk.

Pets

11 dogs looking for new homes in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast to pass over Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Smoke is seen billowing from the blaze in Clenchwarton

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Dozens of firefighters tackling blaze near King's Lynn

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Lotus Bar, part of the new outdoor spa at Thompson Hall Retreat.

'One of a kind' outdoor spa opens near Thetford

Emma Lee

Author Picture Icon