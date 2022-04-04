Kinder Surprise eggs recalled after 57 people fall ill with salmonella
- Credit: Archant
Kinder Surprise eggs and ready meals available at Sainsbury's and Waitrose are among the items recalled due to urgent health concerns.
The Food Standards Agency has issued an urgent health warning after Kinder Surprise eggs were linked to a salmonella outbreak that affected 57 people.
It has advised customers to avoid eating Kinder products with best before dates between July 11, 2022 and October 7, 2022.
The recall follows 57 people, mostly younger children, falling ill due to the bacterial disease.
Ferrero, the company behind Kinder, has withdrawn and recalled these products with "immediate effect" while investigations continue.
The products can be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.
Product details:
Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs
Pack size 20g and 20g x3
All dates between July 11, 2022 and October 7, 2022
Ready meals produced by Scratch, which are available at Sainsbury's and Waitrose, have been recalled after it was found its 'chicken and veggie tikka masala with spiced brown rice' meal contained Niacin and Zinc, which are not mentioned on the label.
This means the product may be unsafe for people with sensitivities to these ingredients.
Zinc and Niacin can cause a temporary adverse reaction and consuming large quantities can cause hot flushes, tingly feelings, sickness and diarrhoea.
The product can be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.
Product details:
Chicken and veggie tikka masala with spiced brown rice
Date codes - March 27 - 31, April 1 - 2.