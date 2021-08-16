Council to put protection on Banksy artwork in Cromer

Video

Published: 6:42 PM August 16, 2021

The Banksy artwork on Cromer beach is getting a protective varnish. - Credit: Sue Edwards

The confirmed Banksy artwork in Cromer is set to get a protective varnish to preserve it for years to come.

On Friday, the graffiti artist confirmed he was behind spray paintings along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, including in Cromer, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft.

He released a video on Instagram titled 'A Great British Spraycation' and he also published photos on his website.

Since it was confirmed, people have been flocking to the coast from far and wide to catch a glimpse of the mystery artist's latest creations.

Nicky Fensome and Paul Fensome travelled up from Diss to see the Banksy pieces in Lowestoft. - Credit: Jasper King

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has now announced it will be implementing preservation measures on the confirmed piece on the East Prom in Cromer.

In the meantime a temporary cover has been erected, meaning it will not be visible for the time being, but it is hoped the work will be completed by Wednesday.

The stencilled piece depicts a crab with a shell on its back holding a sign saying 'luxury rentals only' facing several other crabs without shells.

Steve Blatch, chief executive at NNDC, said: “Since the artwork on Cromer East Beach has been confirmed as a Banksy, large numbers of people have travelled to the town to view it.

"The Cromer piece is in a vulnerable location due to the tides and would therefore be vulnerable to being discoloured or lost over time through natural processes.

"North Norfolk District Council is therefore arranging for a protective varnish to cover the artwork which will be installed later this week.

"In the meantime to protect the artwork a temporary plywood cover has been installed, meaning the artwork will not be available to view until later this week.”





Liz Withington next to the street art on Cromer's each beach, which Banksy claimed responsibility for. - Credit: Supplied by Liz Withington

The Cromer artwork has been praised by chairman of the North Norfolk Town and Parish Forum, Liz Withington, who thanked the artist for highlighting the impact of a high numbers of second homes.

The announcement of the protective measures comes after a Banksy piece of a rat holding a cocktail glass in Lowestoft was defaced over the weekend, though East Suffolk Council is hoping to restore it.

