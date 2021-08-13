Potential Banksy artwork defaced in Gorleston

Published: 1:47 PM August 13, 2021

Just days after rumours the world's most famous street artist was using the Norfolk coast as his canvas, vandals have struck in Gorleston.

The piece in a shelter on Gorleston seafront depicts a teddy picker claw hanging over one of the benches and was added to by local artist Emo in what is thought to be a collaboration between the two.

Emo's work saw teddy bears added to the artwork with one in the grabber's claw and the others under the bench.

A potential Banksy artwork on Gorleston seafront has been defaced. - Credit: Jayne Kimbling

Now the work has been graffitied over with red paint crossing out Emo and replacing it with 'Ego', perhaps criticising the collaboration.

Jayne Kimbling, who spotted the defacing took to Facebook to say: "Why? Already defaced, shameful and nasty thing to do."

Her post has prompted debate with over 100 people reacting to it and over 60 giving their opinion on the incident.







