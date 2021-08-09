News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Poll

POLL: Which 'Banksy' murals do you think are genuine?

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 12:13 PM August 9, 2021   
Street art depicting a rat drinking a cocktail has appeared at North Beach in Lowestoft.

Street art depicting a rat drinking a cocktail has appeared at North Beach in Lowestoft - but is it a Banksy? - Credit: Emma-lei Longhurst

Has Banksy been on a painting spree on the East Coast or is there some clever fakery afoot?

Seven artworks have appeared across multiple locations spanning Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft, and Oulton Broad.

But the Bristol-based artist has yet to throw his hat in ring, and experts say only some of the works are convincing.

While some match his previous murals in terms of style and content, others are said to be "weaker" and possibly the work of members of his team or another local artist who has been quick on the draw.

Although he has never before been known to do multiple pieces in a single spree - the undercover artist does not stick hard and fast to even his own rules, often surprising the art world as a still unknown quantity, so anything is possible.

Scroll through our poll to see the murals and have your say.

You may also want to watch:

And to find out where exactly you can see the works we have created an interactive map, just click on the red dot to see the mural and its location.

Most Read

  1. 1 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
  2. 2 'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'
  3. 3 'Absolute nightmare' - Spate of smashed car windows in town
  1. 4 New 'quirky' coffee business big hit on town's seafront
  2. 5 Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices
  3. 6 People cut from car as crash closes A-road
  4. 7 Pedestrian hit by motorcyclist on Great Yarmouth seafront
  5. 8 Klinsmann urges City-bound Sargent to stay at Werder
  6. 9 WATCH: Basking shark spotted off Norfolk coast
  7. 10 'Am I living my best life?' - Why TV couple quit rat race to farm alpacas
Great Yarmouth News
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend

Sarah Hussain

person
South Beach Road, Hunstanton

Man set to lose bid to occupy his home for 11 months each year

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Damage caused by drink driver Adomas Margencolas who ploughed into parked cars in a lay-by on the A11 last year. 

Horror on A11 as drink driver ploughs into people causing terrible injuries

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Lord Charles Townshend, 8th Marquess Townshend, with his dog Bob at Raynham Hall

The Queen | Special Report

Revealed: The 24 aristocrats who own 10 per cent of Norfolk's land

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus