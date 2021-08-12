Video
Every potential Banksy piece in Norfolk and Waveney
- Credit: Liz Coates
With pieces appearing almost daily it seems that Banksy may be on a Norfolk staycation.
But where can you see the pieces that are thought to be by the street art pioneer?
Cromer
On East Beach in Cromer, Banksy has painted a group of crabs holding a sign which reads 'luxury rentals only'.
Great Yarmouth
In Yarmouth, Banksy is thought to have painted a pair of dancers on to a house on Admiralty Road along with a man playing the accordion.
He is also suspected of adding a house of his own to the display at Merrivale Model Village.
Most Read
- 1 Several in hospital after mass fight in city centre
- 2 One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk
- 3 'We could be split up' - Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home
- 4 Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down
- 5 Sodden floorboards and pet fur - couple's holiday let nightmare
- 6 'Just not sustainable': Trio of Norfolk venues scale back opening hours
- 7 'I don't feel safe here anymore' - Neighbours speak out after city brawl
- 8 7 of the best restaurants in Norfolk picked by readers
- 9 Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on edge of Norwich
- 10 Police close Norfolk road after crash
Gorleston
Located on Gorleston's lower prom appears to be a Banksy collaboration with Norfolk-based artist Emo, depicting a grabber descending on some teddy bears.
Lowestoft
So far Lowestoft seems to be the most hit area with four potential pieces in the town, one of a boy making a sand castle on Regent Road, one of a seagull swooping on a skip on Denmark Road, a group of children in a boat in Nicholas Everitt Park and a rat drinking a cocktail on North Beach.