Every potential Banksy piece in Norfolk and Waveney

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:04 PM August 12, 2021    Updated: 12:24 PM August 12, 2021
Banksy Admiralty Road Great Yarmouth

The bus shelter dancers in Admiralty Road was the most convincing as a genuine Banksy according to our readers' poll. - Credit: Liz Coates

With pieces appearing almost daily it seems that Banksy may be on a Norfolk staycation.

But where can you see the pieces that are thought to be by the street art pioneer?

Cromer

Has the famous street artist Banksy been in Cromer? 

Has the famous street artist Banksy been in Cromer? - Credit: Sue Edwards

On East Beach in Cromer, Banksy has painted a group of crabs holding a sign which reads 'luxury rentals only'.

Great Yarmouth

Banksy in Admiralty Road

The Clarke family from Kent were among those making a beeline for Banksy. Corinne and Nick are pictured with Austin and Seth in Admiralty Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

A Banksy-style artwork has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth.

A Banksy-style artwork has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Merrivale Model Village

A cottage signed 'Banksy' has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth.

A cottage signed 'Banksy' has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Merrivale Model Village

In Yarmouth, Banksy is thought to have painted a pair of dancers on to a house on Admiralty Road along with a man playing the accordion.

He is also suspected of adding a house of his own to the display at Merrivale Model Village. 

Gorleston

Banksy Gorleston arcade grabber

Great Yarmouth street artist Emo has added some bears to a possible Banksy artwork in Gorleston. But is it a true collaboration or a tribute? - Credit: Liz Coates

Banksy mural arcade grabber Gorleston

The tag on the possible Banksy mural on Gorleston's lower prom indicates a collaboration between Banksy and local street artist Emo - 'a big big claim' if not true according to one expert. - Credit: Liz Coates

Located on Gorleston's lower prom appears to be a Banksy collaboration with Norfolk-based artist Emo, depicting a grabber descending on some teddy bears.

Lowestoft

Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft, which is believed to be a new work by street artist Banksy. - Credit: PA

Lowestoft street art seagull

Street art on the corner of Denmark Road and Katwijk Way in Lowestoft showing a seagull about to eat some chips from a skip. - Credit: India Johnson-Evans

Street art depicting a rat drinking a cocktail has appeared at North Beach in Lowestoft.

Street art depicting a rat drinking a cocktail has appeared at North Beach in Lowestoft. - Credit: Emma-lei Longhurst

banksy

A suspected Banksy piece has appeared in Lowestoft at the crossing of London Road North and Regent Road at the former Lowestoft Electrical premises. - Credit: Julie Martin

So far Lowestoft seems to be the most hit area with four potential pieces in the town, one of a boy making a sand castle on Regent Road, one of a seagull swooping on a skip on Denmark Road, a group of children in a boat in Nicholas Everitt Park and a rat drinking a cocktail on North Beach.

Lowestoft News
Great Yarmouth News
Cromer News

