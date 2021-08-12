Every potential Banksy piece in Norfolk and Waveney

Video

Published: 12:04 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 12:24 PM August 12, 2021

The bus shelter dancers in Admiralty Road was the most convincing as a genuine Banksy according to our readers' poll. - Credit: Liz Coates

With pieces appearing almost daily it seems that Banksy may be on a Norfolk staycation.

But where can you see the pieces that are thought to be by the street art pioneer?

Cromer

Has the famous street artist Banksy been in Cromer? - Credit: Sue Edwards

On East Beach in Cromer, Banksy has painted a group of crabs holding a sign which reads 'luxury rentals only'.

Great Yarmouth

The Clarke family from Kent were among those making a beeline for Banksy. Corinne and Nick are pictured with Austin and Seth in Admiralty Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

A Banksy-style artwork has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Merrivale Model Village

A cottage signed 'Banksy' has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Merrivale Model Village

In Yarmouth, Banksy is thought to have painted a pair of dancers on to a house on Admiralty Road along with a man playing the accordion.

He is also suspected of adding a house of his own to the display at Merrivale Model Village.

Gorleston

Great Yarmouth street artist Emo has added some bears to a possible Banksy artwork in Gorleston. But is it a true collaboration or a tribute? - Credit: Liz Coates

The tag on the possible Banksy mural on Gorleston's lower prom indicates a collaboration between Banksy and local street artist Emo - 'a big big claim' if not true according to one expert. - Credit: Liz Coates

Located on Gorleston's lower prom appears to be a Banksy collaboration with Norfolk-based artist Emo, depicting a grabber descending on some teddy bears.

Lowestoft

Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft, which is believed to be a new work by street artist Banksy. - Credit: PA

Street art on the corner of Denmark Road and Katwijk Way in Lowestoft showing a seagull about to eat some chips from a skip. - Credit: India Johnson-Evans

Street art depicting a rat drinking a cocktail has appeared at North Beach in Lowestoft. - Credit: Emma-lei Longhurst

A suspected Banksy piece has appeared in Lowestoft at the crossing of London Road North and Regent Road at the former Lowestoft Electrical premises. - Credit: Julie Martin

So far Lowestoft seems to be the most hit area with four potential pieces in the town, one of a boy making a sand castle on Regent Road, one of a seagull swooping on a skip on Denmark Road, a group of children in a boat in Nicholas Everitt Park and a rat drinking a cocktail on North Beach.