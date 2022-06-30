Most desirable places to live in Norfolk according to estate agents

Brancaster is among the most desirable places to live in Norfolk - Credit: Ian Burt

Norfolk is a popular spot for those moving to the countryside - but where are the most desirable places to live in the county?

We spoke to local estate agents to find out where the most desirable places to live in Norfolk are.

Natalie Howlett-Clarke, joint head of residential sales at Savills Norfolk, said: “More generally one of the most popular areas continues to be the north Norfolk coast - the likes of the Burnhams and Brancaster for example.

"There are some fantastic eateries and a variety of boutique shops, complemented by some wonderful coastline in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

"The ability to work from home means that many buyers want to make north Norfolk their primary residence.

"Consequently homes with an office or benefitting from extra space are at the top of people’s wish lists.

"The likes of Overstrand and Southrepps are also growing in popularity.

"They are relatively more affordable compared to some other areas but you still have the benefit of a lovely lifestyle.”

The Burnhams are a very popular group of villages in north Norfolk - Credit: Barry Pullen/newzulu.com

The Burnhams

Among the most desirable spots are the group of 'Burnham'-prefixed villages across north Norfolk, including Deepdale, Norton, Overy Staithe, Market and Thorpe.

The average house price in the last year across the area is was £764,089, according to property listing website Zoopla.

Prices had an average of £941,820 in Burnham Market, which was named among the UK's poshest places to live and one of the most beautiful villages in the UK.

Brancaster

Brancaster is a north Norfolk village known for its beach with dunes and seals

The average house price in the last year was £922,000, according to property listing website Zoopla.

The village was named one of the UK's most upmarket seaside towns and was likened to The Hamptons by estate agent Savills and the Telegraph.

Overstrand is considered an up-and-coming seaside village - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Overstrand

This slightly less well-known village is just down the coast from busy seaside town Cromer.

The average house price in the last year was £377,833, according to property listing website Zoopla.

Overstrand was named an 'on the rise' seaside town and has a beach and a local pub, the White Horse Inn, with two AA rosettes.

Southrepps

Southrepps is a small village just inland from the coast near Trimingham.

The average house price in the last year was £346,433, according to property listing website Zoopla.

The village, which is split in two by farmland, has lots of amenities including a pub, a post office, a cafe and more.