Norfolk village named one of the most beautiful in the UK and Ireland

Burnham Market has been named as one of the most beautiful villages in the UK and Ireland - Credit: Matthew Usher

A village in north Norfolk has been named one of the most beautiful in the UK and Ireland by an international travel magazine.

Burnham Market was ranked 15th in the list, which was compiled by Condé Nast Traveller.

The village was praised for its "smart" high street and "redbrick houses, colourful windows and old-fashioned shopping" offered by the independent stores.

A stroll along nearby Brancaster beach was also suggested as among the things to do, followed by a spot of lunch at the Crab Hut in Brancaster Staithe Harbour.

Picturesque Burnham Market often receives accolades and earlier this year was named among the 'poshest places to live' in the UK by the Telegraph, which dubbed the village "Chelsea-on-Sea".

It is one of the most expensive places to own a home in the county with an average house price of £826,770, according to estate agent Savills.