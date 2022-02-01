Two Norfolk seaside towns named among most upmarket in country
- Credit: denise Bradley
Two seaside towns in Norfolk have been named among the most upmarket coastal spots in Britain, with one even likened to The Hamptons.
The Telegraph and Savills estate agents have put together a list of the 20 best all-season seaside towns and both Brancaster and Overstrand in north Norfolk feature.
It comes as coastal sales soar across the country, with the pandemic making many people reassess their lifestyles.
Brancaster features in The British Hamptons category, for buyers who want to be the "first to discover the next Chelsea-on-Sea".
The average house price is £837,105 and it is praised for having "plenty of life 12 months of the year".
The Telegraph also mentions its gastropub The Ship Hotel, which serves its own gin, and refurbished village hall.
Overstrand, with an average house price of £378,054, is in the seaside towns on the rise category.
Its range of amenities are mentioned including the two-AA rosette and four-star White Horse Inn and Belfry Primary School.
David MacDuff of William H Brown said: "We have a mix of ages, from city workers relocating to retirees, and there is a strong local bond."
Southwold in Suffolk, with an average house price of £650,988, also features on the British Hamptons section.