Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK

Burnham Market has been named as one of the poshest places in live in the UK. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A village in Norfolk dubbed "Chelsea-on-Sea" has been named among Britain’s poshest places to live.

Burnham Market has been revealed as being one of the most desirable locations in the UK, according to new research by Savills.

The list - published by The Telegraph - includes a village from each county and is based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and natural beauty.

Frances Clacy, an analyst at Savills, said: “People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure.

“Less well-trumpeted factors count too, such as the main road through the village should only lead to other villages.”

The Hoste in Burnham Market. - Credit: Matthew Usher

The research states that the average house price in Burnham Market is £826,770 and the village was praised by The Telegraph for its antique shops and fashionable hotels and restaurants.

It said: “Dubbed Chelsea-on-Sea because of its social scene, Burnham Market is a traditional Georgian village just two miles from Brancaster Beach and six miles from Wells-next-the- Sea, and surrounded by nature reserves.

“Around the village green are boutique stores, antique shops and restaurants such as No Twenty9 and Socius, plus fashionable hotel the Hoste.”

In an August 2021 survey of Which? readers, Burnham Market was named among the best villages in the UK.

The village scored an overall 71pc and was rated most highly on attractiveness, receiving four out of five stars.