Majority of valuable items safe following ancient church fire

Firefighters tackled a blaze at the 11th century St Mary's Church in Beachamwell, near Swaffham, Norfolk. - Credit: PA

The majority of valuable items in a historic Norfolk church damaged by fire survived the blaze and have been safely removed.

Flames tore through St Mary the Virgin Church in Beachamwell, near Swaffham, on Wednesday, February 2, after the Grade I listed building was accidentally set alight by workers fixing its roof.

Ten fire engines and around 60 fire staff were called to the incident at 10.44am, and the fire service maintained a presence on the site into the evening to ensure the area was safe.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has shared the video of its crews battling the blaze at St Marys Church in Beachamwell. - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Work had been taking place to replace lead that was stolen from the south aisle of the church in 2019.

Now, the building has been left gutted, its roof destroyed and stain glass windows broken.

There was concern from villagers that documents were among the items destroyed in the fire.

But the Diocese of Ely has confirmed that the "vast majority of valuable items" from within the building were "unharmed and have been safely removed".

Fire crews tackling the blaze at St Mary the Virgin Church in Beachamwell. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

A spokesman added: "We are pleased to report that virtually all of the written records are also safe.

"These records include the Marriage Registers and the current Burial Register and Service Book.

"Regrettably we do believe that the Baptism Register seems to have been lost, although the Service Book, which dates back to c.1970, will hold many of the details relating to baptisms held over this time."

A loss adjuster has visited the site and the diocese said it is awaiting further information, including structural assessments about the condition of the building.

St Marys Church, Beachamwell. Aftermath of fire which gutted 11th century church. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Representatives at Ecclesiastical Insurance company were in Beachamwell on the day after the fire assessing the situation.

They said the building "looks to be capable of restoration".

Meanwhile, the diocese said it is considering what needs to be done in the coming weeks and months.

But for now, its immediate next steps will be to clear the church of debris, secure the building and "determine with expert advice" how to protect the walls and the remaining stain glass work.

The Ven Hugh McCurdy, Archdeacon of Huntingdon and Wisbech and the Revd Dr Ian Mack, Assistant Curate in the Wissey Valley Benefice, expressed their sadness following the blaze.

They have since been in contact with the local church community to offer support and reassurance, and also expressed their gratitude to church volunteers and supporters for their work and dedication during this "awful time".

A Diocese of Ely spokesman added: "We are also grateful to Historic England, who have been on-site offering advice, support and guidance.

"We do please ask the wider community for their patience in the many questions and concerns they are understandably raising at the moment, as these are very difficult and challenging times for our local church volunteers and supporters.

"We hope that the local community and residents will join with the small group of volunteers to assist the Friends of St Mary's as they begin to think about the future of this ancient church.

St Marys Church, Beachamwell. Aftermath of fire which gutted 11th century church. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"The whole diocese shares its prayers and thoughts for those giving so much of their time and energy in helping us move forward from this sad event.

"We are pleased to say that Bishop Dagmar, Bishop of Huntingdon has been visiting the local community over the past days, and Bishop Stephen, Bishop of Ely, will also be visiting and praying with the local community later in February.

"As more becomes known on the next steps for St Mary the Virgin Church, we will provide updates accordingly.

"For the moment, we continue to come together in prayer and worship in the neighbouring churches, as we consider what will now need to be done in the coming weeks and months."

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss was among those who shared their sadness following the fire.

The foreign secretary said: "I will do all I can to assist in the restoration of this beautiful church."