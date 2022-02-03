'I will do all I can': Liz Truss backs restoration of church after blaze

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has thanked Norfolk Fire and Rescue for tackling the blaze at the church in Beachamwell. - Credit: Archant

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has promised to do "all she can" to assist in the restoration of an 11th century thatched church in her South West Norfolk constituency after it was badly damaged by fire.

The blaze at St Mary’s Church, Beachamwell broke out on Wednesday (February 2) after sparks from welding work ignited the building's roof.

Ten fire engines attended the scene and about 60 fire staff were involved in tackling the flames but were unable to prevent extensive damage.

In a tweet, the south west Norfolk MP said: "Very sorry to hear of the fire at St Mary’s Church, Beachamwell. Thank you to Norfolk Fire for tackling the blaze.

"I will do all I can to assist in the restoration of this beautiful church."

Residents said the roof was being repaired to replace lead that was stolen from the south aisle in 2019, following fundraising efforts to raise money for the work.

Ms Truss is currently self isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

She had been due to travel to Ukraine with prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday (February 1) in a show of support for the country, which faces the threat of invasion from neighbouring Russia.