'I cried' - Villagers tell of sadness as 11th century church damaged by fire

Villagers have expressed their sadness after an 11th century thatched church was badly damaged by fire, after being accidentally set alight by workers fixing its roof.

People in Beachamwell gathered outside their homes near the village green to watch the blaze at St Mary's Church, near Swaffham, being put out by fire crews.

Many of them have personal connections to the Grade-I listed medieval church from their own weddings and christenings and that of their children and grandchildren and were left in tears after the church roof, ornaments and documents were destroyed.

Ten fire engines and around 60 fire staff were called to the incident at 10.44am on Wednesday, February 2 after sparks from welding work ignited the church's thatched roof.

Norfolk Police and UK Power Networks were also on scene.

Residents said the roof was being repaired to replace lead that was stolen from the south aisle in 2019, following fundraising efforts to raise money for the work.

A worker from T.C Garrett, who asked not to be named, said he and two others were working on the roof before the fire.

He said: "We were putting the lead roof on.

"The thatched roof was all rotten, there were thatchers working on it the other day and it was like dust, it just fell apart.

"We were doing a little bit of welding and a spark caught the thatched roof. It’s mortifying.

"It went up so quick."

Treasurer of the Parochial Church Council (PCC), Patricia Clarke, said there "was not much left" in the church following the incident.

She first alerted to the fire after someone knocked on her door for the key to the building.

Ms Clarke said: "It reminded me of a horror film, I looked at it and that's what I thought. I did cry.

"On a personal level that church means a lot. It’s where family members have been christened or married.

“The fact is it’s irreplaceable.

“The stain glass windows are gone."

The treasurer said it had taken her and others three years to get work started to replace the lead, and the next step was for them to get a new thatched roof.

The church had not been used for services due to the state of the roof.

But now the PCC will await further guidance from the Diocese of Ely and its insurers over what will happen next.

Structural engineers are accessing the building and the stability of its round tower that dates back to the early 11th century, and two large bells it holds.

Bob and Jenny Kirkham, who have lived in the village for 45 years, said: “It’s tragic, we’re really gutted.

"All the records have gone - births, deaths and marriages.

“Most people in this village have been christened or married in there."

The couple also recalled Prince Charles visiting the church some years ago in a private visit to see the tower and a 14th-century carving of a devil also known as the 'Beachamwell Devil'.

Villagers Rachel Green, 56, and Cathy Friend, 60, said: “It’s so sad.

"It’s never going to be the same.

“It’s a shock, unbelievable really. It went so quickly.”

Ms Green, who had lived in the village since 2001 and married in the church in 2004, said she saw the fire at 10.57am and by 11.03am the roof had fallen in.

Terry Pinto, Norfolk Fire & Rescue group station manager, said: "It was a devastating fire for the community.

"Unfortunately, when we arrived, the roof was fully alight and it had already spread to the main building of the church, so it was all about damage limitation and trying to stop the impact on the wider community and environment.

"Lots and lots of irreplaceable items unfortunately will be lost through the fire which is a real shame."

An investigation into the cause has been launched.

Michael Pollitt, vice-chair of the Round Tower Churches Society, said: "As a society we will do what we can to help the church.

"Our overwhelming concern is the tower and hopefully it hasn't been damaged."

Mr Pollitt added there are 124 round tower churches in Norfolk.

History of church:

According to Historic England, the St Mary's tower dates to the late 11th Century, with additions to the church in the 14th and 15th century.

The Grade I listed building has a round tower and wall graffiti carvings - most notable was its graffiti depicting a lady in a wimple and a 14th century carving of a devil, known as the Beachamwell Devil.

The building also comprises the nave with north porch, south aisle, which extended in 1832, and chancel.

In May 2019, thieves stripped the lead from the south aisle. Plans were in place to install a steel replacement roof, but as the £41,000 project was about to start in September 2020, it was realised it would not work, and a lead replacement was then discussed.

The cost of thatching was estimated at around £30,000 and Historic England, Round Tower Churches Society and the Norfolk Churches Trust were among those that gave money towards the project.

Work on the lead roof started on Monday, January 24.

At one time the village of Beachamwell had four churches, two of them are now in ruins.