Grade I listed church damaged by fire can be restored, insurers say

A historic Norfolk village church devastated by fire is "capable of restoration", insurers have said.

Representatives at Ecclesiastical Insurance company say the damage at St Mary the Virgin Church in Beachamwell, near Swaffham, could potentially be repaired, following a blaze that tore through the building.

It comes as local MP Liz Truss said she would do "all she can" to help with the restoration.

Initial surveys were being carried out at the site to assess the extent of the damage.

Most of the interior appears to have been gutted with little remaining.

Meanwhile, religious and community leaders have expressed their sadness following the events on Wednesday, February 2.

And a day after the fire tore through the village's historic church, the devastation of the community could still be felt.

Residents and visitors walked by or stood near the grounds of the Grade I listed church to take in the aftermath of the fire, after the building was accidentally set alight by workers fixing its roof.

Ten fire engines and around 60 fire staff were called to the incident at 10.44am after sparks from welding work ignited the thatched roof.

Work had been taking place to replace lead that was stolen from the south aisle of the church in 2019.

Now, the building has been left gutted, its roof destroyed and stain glass windows broken.

The church's 11th century round tower has also been left visibly charred, and a clock on the structure appears to be stuck at 6.27.

On Thursday, Ecclesiastical representatives were on site assessing the situation and looking at stabilising the building.

They said a safe, which had silverware in it, had been located and the items in it have been removed, adding there was "nothing left of value" on site.

They added that the building "looks to be capable of restoration".

Patricia Clarke, treasurer of the PCC, was also present at the site on Thursday and said they were checking if the "bells are okay".

Following local concerns that documents were among the items destroyed in the blaze, Ms Clarke said she believed some had been removed from the building before Covid and are safe.

'Many have lasting memories at St Mary's'

The Diocese of Ely said it is "deeply saddened" following the fire, adding that its prayers are with the local community and those who "loved and cared" for the church.

The Ven Hugh McCurdy, Archdeacon of Huntingdon and Wisbech, said: “The community will understandably be devastated by the damage caused to the ancient and beautiful St Mary the Virgin Church.

"We must now await further investigation as to the cause of the fire and we are so thankful that no-one appears to have been harmed.

"In the coming days, once the area has been made safe, we will be able to understand further the full extent of the damage.

"We are so grateful to the brave fire crews who tackled the blaze and that the alarm was raised and they were able to respond so quickly”.

The Revd Dr Ian Mack, Assistant Curate in The Wissey Valley Benefice, added: “This is terrible news and will sadden the whole community, many of whom will have lasting memories of significant life moments at St Mary’s.

"As a community we will now come together in prayer and worship in the neighbouring churches, as we begin to understand the full impact of the fire damage and what we now need to do in the coming weeks and months."

'It's an iconic part of the village'

People walked and drove by the site on Thursday to look at what had happened.

Ben Taylor, a woodworker, who said he has carried out work on listed buildings, visited Beachamwell to see the church.

Stood at one of the walls overlooking graves that had Fire and Rescue Service tape wrapped around them, he said it was "very sad".

He added: "There's a church in every village in Norfolk.

"It's a beautiful enclosure around the church with houses. It's at the heart of the village.

"It's sad for them to see it in a state.

"All the windows have gone and all the masonry would have suffered from the heat.

"It's a sad occurrence. History gone."

Diana and Adrianne, members of a weekly crafting club at Beachamwell Hall, said: "It's devastating.

"It's an iconic part of the village. You get used to seeing the building.

"When you think about how much fundraising that has taken place over the years for the work, it had started and was almost at the end."

Mr and Mrs Batt, who have lived in the village for four years, said the fire was well alight when the first fire engine arrived.

They said: "There were plumes of smoke coming out of the corner of the church and then it turned into flames.

"It was shocking to see.

"The most dramatic was when a wooden flagpole fell on the tower, and you could see when the roof was going to go."

Another resident, who asked not to be named, and lives opposite the church, said he was making a phone call when he first saw smoke coming out of the thatch.

He said: "It was one where you're looking at it, but not believing what you're seeing.

"There's nothing inside, it's just four walls now. The pews and organ are gone.

"There's bits and pieces in there that are irreplaceable."

A parish board on the village green includes a flyer with information and a picture of Ms Truss, whose constituency covers the area.

The foreign secretary took to Twitter following the blaze to express her sadness and promised to do "all she can" to assist in the restoration of the church.

The events on Wednesday, comes three years after a fire at St Mary's Church in Wimbotsham, which was severely damaged in the blaze.

The roof of the church collapsed and the building was gutted by fire in 2019.

Work had later taken place in 2020 to clear out the church tower after three bronze bells were removed.

And Revd Dr David Karoon said they plan to meet this week to discuss further plans over the building's future use.