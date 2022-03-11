Some of the most memorable TV show contestants from Norfolk

A number of people from Norfolk have tried their luck on TV competition shows over the years.

From competing on Beat the Chasers to Pointless, winning big or failing dramatically at an early hurdle, here are five memorable TV moments featuring contestants from across the county.

1. Hannah McCormack, from Norwich, beat the chasers to win £15,000

Hannah McCormack from Norwich appeared on Beat the Chasers. - Credit: ITV

A delivery driver from Norwich managed to scoop an impressive £15,000 on ITV gameshow Beat the Chasers.

Hannah McCormack, originally from Stockport but now settled in Norwich, appeared on the show which sees contestants go head-to-head with not just one but five Chasers, in May 2021.

Miss McCormack walked on stage with a big wave and proceeded to immediately flirt with one of the chasers, Sean Wallace, by asking to take him to dinner if she won the money.

She also said she would want to get "as many motorbikes for her garage" as possible if she won big.

After winning the £15,000, one of the chasers, Darragh Ennis, said: "You played very well, you kept your cool when you got a question wrong and that's the key of the game."

2. Norfolk contestants cook up a storm on Come Dine With Me

Ben Melhado appeared on Come Dine With Me in 2017. - Credit: Nick Butcher

In 2017, four Norfolk wanna-be chefs tried their luck on Come Dine With Me, hoping to impress their fellow diners with a three-course meal.

Donna Africa, who has featured on a number of television shows including The X Factor and Channel 5's On Benefits, finished in fourth place.

Businessman Ben Melhado, from Great Yarmouth, claimed it was the first time he had served food to more than two people and said that since the experience he had become a "keen" chef.

He came in second place alongside contestant James Wagner.

But it was farmer's wife Rachel Ashford who took home the prize money.

One of her most memorable quotes from the show was her comment on eating local.

She said: "I do eat roadkill. I mean if anything has been killed locally and I know it's only been there an hour or two ago it would be picked up and dealt with."

3. Norwich teachers guess right to win on Pointless

Teachers Brian Conway, left, and Adrian La Chapelle, were contestants on Pointless. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Norwich teachers Brian Conway and Adrian La Chappelle managed to win more than £3,000 on BBC One show Pointless in 2014.

The pair said they were "shocked" to have won on the show and students were impressed to hear of their appearance.

The prize money, worth £3,250, was used by Mr Conway to buy his son a new bike and to take his family on a mini break to Paris.

4. Thetford hotelier takes guests on a home guard training exercise in Four in a Bed

The owner of the Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford, Gez Chetal. Photograph Simon Parker - Credit: Archant

The Thomas Paine Hotel, run by Gez Chetal, battled it out on Channel 4's Four in a Bed for the chance to be named the best value B&B.

He took the guests on a home guard training exercise for the group activity during the show, which was aired on October 2016.

During the room tours, a saucy book in the bedside drawer was deemed inappropriate by one pair.

5. Wymondham town crier's appearance on The Chase

Peter Green from Wymondham appeared on The Chase. - Credit: ITV/The Chase

Peter Green, a well-known figure in Wymondham, appeared on The Chase in September 2021, where he lost out on winning the jackpot with a fellow contestant in the final chase against Paul Sinha.

Mr Green, known to some as Pete Travis, died in a house fire three months before the episode was aired, prompting tributes from Mr Sinha.

In a tweet, the chaser described Mr Green as a "true gentleman", calling him a "warm, engaging and thoroughly entertaining opponent".