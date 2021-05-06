News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich woman wins £15,000 and 'Beats the Chasers'

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 10:08 PM May 6, 2021   
Hannah McCormack from Norwich will go against the Chasers this evening 

Hannah McCormack from Norwich went against the Chasers this evening - Credit: ITV

A delivery driver from Norwich has scooped a £15,000 win on a hit ITV quiz show.

Hannah McCormack from Norwich went against the Chasers this evening - Credit: ITV

Hannah McCormack, a delivery driver who lives in Norwich, appeared on ITV's 'Beat The Chasers' on Thursday, May 6.

Miss McCormack, who was born in Stockport but has now settled in Norwich, appeared on the show which is a spin-off from the popular ITV quiz show The Chase.

The TV show sees contestants go head-to-head with not just one, but five Chasers, in order to win big cash prizes.

Miss McCormack, who loves motorbikes, walked onto the stage with a big wave and proceeded to immediately flirt with one of the chasers, Sean Wallace, by asking to take him to dinner if she won the money.

She also said she would want to get "as many motorbikes for her garage' as possible if she won big.

After winning the £15,000, one of the chasers, Darragh Ennis said: "You played very well, you kept your cool when you got a question wrong and that's the key of the game."

TV
Norwich News

