The Chase star's tribute to contestant who died in Norfolk house fire
- Credit: ITV/The Chase
The Chase star Paul Sinha has paid tribute to a man from Wymondham who died in a house fire before the episode he filmed aired.
Pete Green, known to some as Pete Travis, died in the fire on June 27 2021 at his home in Damgate Street.
Mr Green's episode of the ITV show aired on Monday night in which he won £3,000 in his cash builder.
He took a minus offer of £5,000 in the head-to-head against Mr Sinha and made it back to the final chase. Mr Green, along with fellow contestant Jessica, were beaten in the final chase with one second left on the clock.
In a tweet, chaser Mr Sinha described Mr Green as a "true gentleman", calling him a "warm, engaging and thoroughly entertaining opponent."
A true stalwart of Wymondham, Mr Green made a small piece of political history when he was elected onto Wymondham Town Council on behalf of a political party of his own founding in 2019.
But his involvement in town matters stem has its roots long before this date, with him already a familiar figure around Wymondham dressed in his regalia as the town crier.
