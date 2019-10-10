11 of the best places to see fireworks in Norfolk in 2019
Make sure Bonfire Night goes off with a bang at these brilliant firework displays taking place across Norfolk.
1. What: Big Boom Fireworks
Where: Norwich city centre, NR2 1NH
When: November 8, 7pm
Cost: Free
The county's biggest firework display returns for its seventh year and sees fireworks fired from Norwich Castle to pop and film tunes.
The event is taking place a little earlier in the evening than normal, due to Norwich City's home fixture against Watford, and over 10,000 people are expected to line the streets with the countdown taking place at City Hall.
Many market stalls and local independents will also be staying open late so you can grab dinner of a hot drink to warm you up.
2. What: Fireworks Night
Where: Wymondham RFC, Barnard Fields, Bray Drive, NR18 0GQ
When: November 1, 5.30pm to 10.30pm
Cost: Adults £5, children (5-16) £4, under fours free, buy on the gate
This is the first time the fireworks have taken place in Wymondham Rugby Club's new home and alongside the firework display, which takes place at 7.30pm, you can expect fun fair rides, food stalls, including Bucket List fries and a German sausage hut, and a bar.
3. What: Cromer Family Fireworks
Where: Suffield Park Infant School, Mill Road, Cromer, NR27 OAD
When: November 1, from 5pm
Advance tickets: adult £2.50/child £1.50 (available from Suffield Park Infants, Cromer Junior School and Cromer Morrisons, on the gate - adult £3/child £2
The event raises money for the school and will have a barbecue, food stalls and fairground rides alongside sand art, glitter tattoos and fire safety displays, with the fireworks starting at 6.30pm.
4. What: Fawkes in the Walks
Where: The Walks, King's Lynn, PE30 1PE
When: November 1, from 6pm
Cost: Free
From Catherine wheels to rockets, enjoy a free display with your family and friends in King's Lynn this November.
Each year, the event attracts thousands of people and the park will be packed with stalls and rides, with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks at 8pm.
The event is organised by the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk and there will be a voluntary collection to help secure the future of the event.
5. What: Thetford Firework Spectacular
Where: Barnham Cross Common Playing Fields, Bury Road, IP24 3EB
When: November 3, IP24 3EB, 3pm to 9pm
Cost: Free
A family fun day with fairground rides, food vendors and stalls, with car parking at the Charles Burrell Centre in Staniforth Road.
At 5.45pm there will be a display for children, the adult display takes place at 7.45pm and it will all be set to live music.
6. What: Fireworks Extravangza
Where: Connaught Hall, Station Road, Attleborough NR17 2AS
When: November 1, 6pm to 9pm
Cost: Advance adult £4, child (5-16) £2, under 5s free, family ticket £10, on the gate £5/£4/£14
Attleborough fireworks are back with an even bigger fun fair with lots of food stalls, face painting, mascots and much more.
There will also be a mini-disco from 8pm to 10pm and tickets are available from AW Myhill in Exchange Street and The Bakery in College Parade.
The event has two entrances, with one at the football club and the other at Connaught Hall Car Park.
7. What: Sparks in the Park
Where: Catton Park, Oak Lane, Norwich, NR6 7BD
When: October 26, 4pm to 9pm
Cost: £4, under 3s go free ticketsource.co.uk, £4 on the gate
The fun fair runs from 4pm and there will also be food and drinks and plenty of stalls to enjoy before the main display at 7.30pm.
All proceeds go towards maintaining the park and you will need to walk or take public transport as there is no car parking at the event.
8. Grand Firework Display
Fitzmaurice Park, Thorpe St Andrew, NR7 0UN
November 5, from 5pm to 8pm
£3 adults, £2 children under £16, under 2s free
The annual Thorpe St Andrew Town Council fireworks display with food, drinks, fun fair and many other stalls and activities.
There will be free parking at Sainsbury's in Pound Lane and new for 2019 there will be live music from local bands.
9. What: Cliff Top Fireworks and Bonfire
Where: Hunstanton Cliff Car Park, Lighthouse Close PE36 6EL
When: November 2, gates open 5pm
Cost: Cars £20, on foot - £7 adults, £3 under 16s and over 65s
One of the biggest firework displays in north Norfolk, organised by Hunstanton Round Table, with a fun fair, stalls and live music from Rock Choir.
The bonfire is lit at 6pm and the firework display takes place at 7.30pm and is a stunning sight as they illuminate the lighthouse.
10. Fireworks at Rectory Meadow
Diss Cricket Club, Rectory Meadow IP22 4HA
November 2, 5pm to 9pn
Price TBC
Veteran firework display man Billy Ellwood puts on this year's show with the display starting at 8pm.
Dave Harris' will be serving his famous hog roast rolls with sage and onion stuffing, homemade apple sauce and crackling.
11. What: Firework Display at Haven
Where: Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Great Yarmouth, NR30 4HG
When: October 26, from 5.30pm
Cost: £3 when purchased in advance at haven.com/parks/norfolk/seashore (on sale October 15), on the gate £5, under 4s free
A fabulous firework display on the Norfolk coast, with gates opening at 5.30pm and the display starts at 7.30pm and there will also be fairground rides to enjoy.
Make sure to check online before heading to a firework display as timings may change or events may be cancelled due to weather conditions.