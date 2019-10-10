Video

11 of the best places to see fireworks in Norfolk in 2019

Thousands of people fill the streets of Norwich for the Big Boom free fireworks display.

Make sure Bonfire Night goes off with a bang at these brilliant firework displays taking place across Norfolk.



1. What: Big Boom Fireworks

Where: Norwich city centre, NR2 1NH

When: November 8, 7pm

Cost: Free

The county's biggest firework display returns for its seventh year and sees fireworks fired from Norwich Castle to pop and film tunes.

The event is taking place a little earlier in the evening than normal, due to Norwich City's home fixture against Watford, and over 10,000 people are expected to line the streets with the countdown taking place at City Hall.

Many market stalls and local independents will also be staying open late so you can grab dinner of a hot drink to warm you up.

2. What: Fireworks Night



Where: Wymondham RFC, Barnard Fields, Bray Drive, NR18 0GQ

When: November 1, 5.30pm to 10.30pm

Cost: Adults £5, children (5-16) £4, under fours free, buy on the gate

This is the first time the fireworks have taken place in Wymondham Rugby Club's new home and alongside the firework display, which takes place at 7.30pm, you can expect fun fair rides, food stalls, including Bucket List fries and a German sausage hut, and a bar.

3. What: Cromer Family Fireworks

Where: Suffield Park Infant School, Mill Road, Cromer, NR27 OAD



When: November 1, from 5pm

Advance tickets: adult £2.50/child £1.50 (available from Suffield Park Infants, Cromer Junior School and Cromer Morrisons, on the gate - adult £3/child £2

The event raises money for the school and will have a barbecue, food stalls and fairground rides alongside sand art, glitter tattoos and fire safety displays, with the fireworks starting at 6.30pm.

4. What: Fawkes in the Walks

Where: The Walks, King's Lynn, PE30 1PE

When: November 1, from 6pm

Cost: Free



From Catherine wheels to rockets, enjoy a free display with your family and friends in King's Lynn this November.

Each year, the event attracts thousands of people and the park will be packed with stalls and rides, with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks at 8pm.

The event is organised by the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk and there will be a voluntary collection to help secure the future of the event.

5. What: Thetford Firework Spectacular

Where: Barnham Cross Common Playing Fields, Bury Road, IP24 3EB

When: November 3, IP24 3EB, 3pm to 9pm

Cost: Free

A family fun day with fairground rides, food vendors and stalls, with car parking at the Charles Burrell Centre in Staniforth Road.



At 5.45pm there will be a display for children, the adult display takes place at 7.45pm and it will all be set to live music.

6. What: Fireworks Extravangza

Where: Connaught Hall, Station Road, Attleborough NR17 2AS

When: November 1, 6pm to 9pm

Cost: Advance adult £4, child (5-16) £2, under 5s free, family ticket £10, on the gate £5/£4/£14

Attleborough fireworks are back with an even bigger fun fair with lots of food stalls, face painting, mascots and much more.



There will also be a mini-disco from 8pm to 10pm and tickets are available from AW Myhill in Exchange Street and The Bakery in College Parade.

The event has two entrances, with one at the football club and the other at Connaught Hall Car Park.

7. What: Sparks in the Park

Where: Catton Park, Oak Lane, Norwich, NR6 7BD

When: October 26, 4pm to 9pm

Cost: £4, under 3s go free ticketsource.co.uk, £4 on the gate

The fun fair runs from 4pm and there will also be food and drinks and plenty of stalls to enjoy before the main display at 7.30pm.

All proceeds go towards maintaining the park and you will need to walk or take public transport as there is no car parking at the event.

8. Grand Firework Display

Fitzmaurice Park, Thorpe St Andrew, NR7 0UN

November 5, from 5pm to 8pm

£3 adults, £2 children under £16, under 2s free

The annual Thorpe St Andrew Town Council fireworks display with food, drinks, fun fair and many other stalls and activities.

There will be free parking at Sainsbury's in Pound Lane and new for 2019 there will be live music from local bands.

9. What: Cliff Top Fireworks and Bonfire

Where: Hunstanton Cliff Car Park, Lighthouse Close PE36 6EL

When: November 2, gates open 5pm

Cost: Cars £20, on foot - £7 adults, £3 under 16s and over 65s

One of the biggest firework displays in north Norfolk, organised by Hunstanton Round Table, with a fun fair, stalls and live music from Rock Choir.

The bonfire is lit at 6pm and the firework display takes place at 7.30pm and is a stunning sight as they illuminate the lighthouse.

10. Fireworks at Rectory Meadow

Diss Cricket Club, Rectory Meadow IP22 4HA

November 2, 5pm to 9pn

Price TBC

Veteran firework display man Billy Ellwood puts on this year's show with the display starting at 8pm.

Dave Harris' will be serving his famous hog roast rolls with sage and onion stuffing, homemade apple sauce and crackling.

11. What: Firework Display at Haven

Where: Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Great Yarmouth, NR30 4HG

When: October 26, from 5.30pm

Cost: £3 when purchased in advance at haven.com/parks/norfolk/seashore (on sale October 15), on the gate £5, under 4s free

A fabulous firework display on the Norfolk coast, with gates opening at 5.30pm and the display starts at 7.30pm and there will also be fairground rides to enjoy.

Make sure to check online before heading to a firework display as timings may change or events may be cancelled due to weather conditions.