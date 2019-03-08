Search

Tom Kerridge hosting dining event in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:56 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 31 October 2019

Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge is hosting a dining event in Norwich Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

One of Britain's top chefs Tom Kerridge is coming to the city for a special dining event with Delia Smith

The Michelin-starred celebrity chef is coming to Carrow Road on Thursday, January 16 and guests will be treated to a three-course meal prepared by Delia's team of chefs and she will also be in attendance.

The Tom Kerridge inspired meal will be served with wine, with a drinks reception and canapes on arrival and coffee and white chocolate pebbles at the end.

READ MORE: New takeaway to offer Christmas dinner delivered to your door

You may also want to watch:

The menu, called 'A Celebration of Flavour', has a starter of citrus-cured mackerel with vegetable escabeche, for the main course there is a treacle-cured fillet of beef with beef suet cottage demi-pie, salt-baked celeriac and red wine sauce and for dessert is Tonka bean panna cotta, poached forced rhubarb, ginger wine jellies and ginger meringues.

VIP tickets also include a book signing opportunity with Tom of his new cookbook Lose Weight & Get Fit: High-flavour Cooking for Dieting and Fitness.

Tom Kerridge attended culinary school at the age of 18 and opened his own pub The Hand & Flowers in Marlow in 2005, which now holds two Michelin stars, and he launched his first London restaurant in 2018 at the Corinthia Hotel called Kerridge's Bar & Grill.

READ MORE: The Big Nineties Festival is coming to Norwich

He has also appeared on Saturday Kitchen, MasterChef and The Great British Menu and recently fronted his own BBC Two series How to Lose Weight for Good, based on his bestselling cookbook.

Standard tickets cost £75, which are £65 for Norwich City season ticket holders, and VIP costs £95 and can be purchased at deliascanarycatering.co.uk

