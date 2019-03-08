Video

Take That, Norwich review: An unforgettable ride down memory lane

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Archant

Take That have ramped it up a gear for their latest tour celebrating the band's 30th anniversary with Harley Davidson motorbikes and even an appearance from Lulu.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The energetic trio proved they are the coolest middle-aged men in pop as they performed at Carrow Road on Thursday night with extravagant staging including a giant sphere which recreates the Odyssey album artwork.

Their latest album is an anthology of their chart-topping hits and the new 52-date tour mirrors the setlist.

The show began with the triumphant Greatest Day as Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald appeared out of the glittering globe, which transforms throughout the show.

The crowd, some of whom have queued since Tuesday to get the best spot, went wild from the second they appeared on stage and their energy never faulted throughout the gig.

The thing that has cemented the group's success over the last three decades is their relationship with the fans.

Speaking to gig-goers in the line before the show, everyone kept saying how lovely Take That are and that they always spend time taking photos and signing autographs.

On their last visit to Carrow Road in 2017 they performed songs mainly from the Wonderland album, but this time around everyone in the audience knew all the songs from floor-filler Could it Be Magic, released in 1992, to 2014 hit These Days which turned the stadium into a giant disco.

There was a perfect mix of nostalgia and newer hits such as the uplifting Everlasting which is being performed for the first time on this tour.

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fans also had plenty to shout about when pop royalty Lulu joined the lads on stage for a cameo during Relight My Fire and their cover of the Bee Gees' How Deep is Your Love featured footage of Barry Gibb.

Fellow throwback star Rick Astley also performed ahead of the show as the support act and his timeless hit Never Gonna Give You Up went down a treat.

Other highlights include projections of former band mates Robbie Williams and Jason Orange and Norwich choir Invidia Voices performing alongside the group in anthem Never Forget.

The concert proved that Take That are still top of their game and they get even better with every tour.

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The patience of Norfolk fans since their last visit definitely paid off and here is hoping they make a return to the city for the third time.

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

You may also want to watch: