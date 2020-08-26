Video

7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

The Street Food Market at The Pigs in Edgefield is just one of the events taking place in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

From street food markets to a circus spectacular, you are spoilt for choice with plenty of brilliant events taking place across Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend.

Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose, and Charley South, who are bringing Brickfest to the Norfolk Showground Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose, and Charley South, who are bringing Brickfest to the Norfolk Showground Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

1. What: Summertime Social

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: Events running all weekend

Cost: Various prices for pods for up to four adults with two children free for family-friendly events, summertimesocial.musthavetickets.co.uk, for Bongo’s Bingo visit bongosbingo.co.uk

Summertime Social is an outdoor month-long festival with a jam-packed programme of concerts, comedy nights, family events and much more. Among the highlights this weekend are Bongo’s Bingo on Saturday (August 29), which combines the traditional game with a rave and weird and wonderful prizes, and Brickfest on Monday (August 31), which is the annual event normally held at The Brickmakers pub in Sprowston Road, and the local acts performing include Bad Touch, The Bloodshake Chorus and The Floating Greyhounds.

Lost in Translation circus company are bringing The Hogwallops to Interlude in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich Picture: Tristan Conor Holden Lost in Translation circus company are bringing The Hogwallops to Interlude in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich Picture: Tristan Conor Holden

2. What: Lost in Translation Circus: The Hogwallops

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, NR2 1RP

When: Saturday (August 29), 7.30pm, Sunday (August 30), 11.30am (sold out), 4pm, Monday, 11.30am, 4pm

Cost: From £12.50, norwichtheatre.org, 01603 630000

Interlude is a collaboration between Norwich Theatre and circus company Lost in Translation and features six weeks of live performances in a big top tent, ending on September 20. Over August Bank Holiday weekend, Lost in Translation present its acclaimed show The Hogwallops, which takes inspiration from Roald Dahl’s The Twits and blends spectacular circus skills with physical comedy, theatrical storytelling and slapstick.

Feast in the Park has proved a huge success Picture: Holkham Estate Feast in the Park has proved a huge success Picture: Holkham Estate

3. What: Feast in the Park

Where: Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB

When: Friday and Saturday (August 28 and 29), 12pm to 8pm, Sunday and Monday (August 30 to 31), 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Free, parking £4 paid for by card on entry

From wood-fired pizza to duck wraps, the Holkham Estate is making the most of its huge grounds this summer with Feast in the Park, and they are going out with a bang for the final weekend with street food vendors on Bank Holiday Monday too. The event is dog-friendly and you are welcome to bring your own chairs and picnic blankets.

Antonio Candela's fire act at the Hippodrome Circus' Summer Spectacular Picture: David Street Antonio Candela's fire act at the Hippodrome Circus' Summer Spectacular Picture: David Street

4. What: Summer Spectacular

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George’s Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU

When: Until September 20, various times

Cost: Adults £20 to £25, concessions (over 60s)/carers £17 to £22, children (0-14) £12 to £16 (babies on laps don’t need tickets), bookings must be made by phone 01493 738877 (box office opens from 10am daily), find full details at hippodromecircus.co.uk/summer-spectacular

The show must go on and Yarmouth’s Hippodrome Circus is making sure families don’t miss out this summer with Covid-safe performances, featuring amazing acrobats, aerialists, daring stunts, dancers, swimmers and its world famous Water Spectacular. The hosts are Jack Jay and Johnny Mac and there is a reduced capacity and running time, approximately 70 to 75 minutes, with no interval to prevent crowding - masks are also mandatory in the auditorium.

Arminghall Car Boot Sale returns over August Bank Holiday weekend (photographed in 2009) Picture: Antony Kelly Arminghall Car Boot Sale returns over August Bank Holiday weekend (photographed in 2009) Picture: Antony Kelly

5. What: Arminghall Car Boot Sale

Where: Old Stoke Road, Norwich, NR14 8SQ

When: Sunday (August 30), 7.30am to 2pm, Monday (August 31), 7.30am to 1pm

Cost: Car/small van £8, medium/lage vans £11, Luton vans £12, trailers £3 extra (for sellers)

Established in 1987, the Arminghall Car Boot Sale is one of the biggest in the region and is now back with social distancing measures in place. Sellers are welcome to set-up anytime from 5.30am to 7.30am, and during busy periods the organisers may have to control the amount of buyers on-site by using a holding area. There will also be hand sanitiser available by both the catering vans and toilets.

The Street Food Market at The Pigs is running every Saturday until the end of September Picture: Chris Taylor The Street Food Market at The Pigs is running every Saturday until the end of September Picture: Chris Taylor

6. What: Street Food Market at The Pigs

Where: Norwich Road, Edgefield, NR24 2RL

When: Saturday (August 29), 12pm to 7pm

Cost: Pre-book parking for £5 at eventbrite.co.uk/e/116324956075, or pay on the door (not guaranteed)

Set in a six-acre field, this event is running every Saturday until the end of September and pairs top local street food vendors with a vinyl DJ soundtrack from The Cromer Soul Club. It takes place behind The Pigs pub, spa and hotel, and there are spaced out picnic benches for you to sit and enjoy your food and drinks on.

Open Air Screen takes place in the grounds of Langley School and combines outdoor cinema with live music Picture: J.Hutcheon Openairscreen Open Air Screen takes place in the grounds of Langley School and combines outdoor cinema with live music Picture: J.Hutcheon Openairscreen

7. What: Open Air Screen: Rocketman

Where: Langley School, Langley Park, NR14 6BJ

When: Sunday (August 30), 7pm to 11pm

Cost: From £11 (Blue Light Card and NHS discounts available), eventbrite.co.uk/o/open-air-screen-30726661490

Open Air Screen is back at the grounds of Langley School, near Loddon, following two popular screenings earlier in August of Dirty Dancing and Bohemian Rhapsody, and this time it will be Elton John biopic Rocketman. To get the audience geared up for the film, Norwich singer-songwriter Barny Holmes will perform from 7.30pm and the main event will start at 8.30pm. There will be a bar and vendors offering hot and cold drinks and sweet and savoury food, which will include pizza, and guests need to bring their own chairs and blankets and will be instructed to space out from other groups.