Holkham Estate launch Feast in the Park with street food every weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:10 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 15 July 2020

Feast in the Park at the Holkham Estate running every weekend this summer with street food and music Picture: Holkham Estate

Feast in the Park at the Holkham Estate running every weekend this summer with street food and music Picture: Holkham Estate

From wood-fired pizza to duck wraps, the Holkham Estate is making the most of its huge grounds this summer by launching Feast in the Park with street food stalls and music.

Feast in the Park has proved a huge success so far Picture: Holkham EstateFeast in the Park has proved a huge success so far Picture: Holkham Estate

The event launched at the start of July and is running every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm until the end of August and award-winning brewer Adnams, based in Southwold, has a bar there too.

Feast in the Park aims to celebrate and support local businesses and each weekend there is a selection from the following stalls: The Vic’s Belted Beef Bar, Fat Teds, The Bucket List, The Cabin, The Village Van, Food Dude, The Duck Truck, Woodland Pizza, Moo Shakers, Cuppa Jo’s and Solar Scoops.

Alan Miller, business development manager at the Holkham Estate, said: “At Holkham we are blessed with lots of beautiful outdoor space and so when planning our cautious and phased reopening we knew we wanted to give visitors the very best opportunity to enjoy the outdoors safely at Holkham.

Visitors enjoy a beer at the new Feast in the Park event at the Holkham Estate Picture: Holkham EstateVisitors enjoy a beer at the new Feast in the Park event at the Holkham Estate Picture: Holkham Estate

“Feast in the Park was a concept derived from our passion for local food and drink and also our vision to create a setting where people could enjoy delicious food, music, great company and incredible views all whilst socially distanced - the perfect tonic after months of lockdown.

“We’re delighted it is proving popular and look forward to a summer of supporting some of Norfolk and the UK’s many talented producers and welcoming people back to Holkham Park.”

On weekdays, visitors can also buy drinks, cakes and ice creams to takeaway and enjoy while relaxing in the park and people can bring their own chairs and blankets.

A visitor to the Holkham Estate enjoys street food from Feast in the Park Picture: Holkham EstateA visitor to the Holkham Estate enjoys street food from Feast in the Park Picture: Holkham Estate

The estate reopened on July 4, with Holkham Hall remaining closed, and they are taking card payments only.

To keep customers safe, there is signage to help with social distancing, hand sanitiser stations and the public toilets now undergo deeper cleaning.

To see the line-up at Feast in the Park for this weekend and to find out what is open at the Holkham Estate visit holkham.co.uk

The Bucket List are one of the vendors taking part Picture: Holkham EstateThe Bucket List are one of the vendors taking part Picture: Holkham Estate

