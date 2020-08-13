Search

Blockbuster films and The Voice star combine at new outdoor cinema

PUBLISHED: 11:04 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 13 August 2020

Open Air Screen takes place in the grounds of Langley School and combines outdoor cinema with live music Picture: J.Hutcheon Openairscreen

Archant

You’ll be dancing in your deckchairs at a new outdoor cinema event that has launched in Norfolk, which also includes a live performance from a local singer.

Open Air Screen is coming to the grounds of Langley School, near Loddon, on Saturday, August 22 and the main event will be a screening of hit Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The 2018 film tells the story of the band’s stratospheric rise to the top and how frontman Freddie Mercury, played by Rami Malek, defied stereotypes and became one of the most loved rock stars on the planet.

There is capacity for 250 people and guests need to bring their own chairs and blankets and will be instructed to space out from other groups.

To get audiences geared up for the musical, Norwich singer-songwriter Barny Holmes will perform from 7.30pm and locals may recognise him as one-half of De’Vide, along with Lex Flowers, who starred on The Voice in 2013 and were mentored by Jessie J.

Refreshments will be available with hot and cold drinks from Cafe2U, an on-site bar and food from Drive Through Donuts and Cocky Dogs, who offer loaded hot dogs.

The event has been organised by couple Damien and Lucy Smart, from Norwich, and this will be their second event after a sell-out screening of Dirty Dancing earlier this month.

Mr Smart, who also runs a security company with business partner Rob Bell, said: “We really like Barny as he sang at our wedding and also my 40th birthday and we wanted it to be more than just a cinema.

“Bohemian Rhapsody is still very popular and it was what kept coming up when we asked on Facebook and we are also coming back on August 29 to 30 with the films to be confirmed.”

Alongside this, guests will be able to use proper toilets inside the school and will be asked to keep two metres apart when queuing.

