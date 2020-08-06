Video

Showground event to host Bongo’s Bingo, live music and cinema

Bongo's Bingo is one of the events that has been announced for Summertime Social at the Norfolk Showground, which will also include live music, comedy and cinema Picture: Supplied by Bongo's Bingo Archant

From famous DJs to blockbuster films, there is something for everyone at the Norfolk Showground this summer with a jam-packed month of outdoor entertainment from Summertime Social.

Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose, and Charley South, who are holding Brickfest 2020 at the Norfolk Showground as part of the Summertime Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose, and Charley South, who are holding Brickfest 2020 at the Norfolk Showground as part of the Summertime Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The event is a collaboration between the Showground and Ideal Events, who have been running drive-in cinema screenings at the venue since July.

All the events will take place outside and there will be roped out areas for groups, for up to four adults with two free child tickets, and a one-way system.

The fun begins with the Outdoor Film and Food Festival from August 14 to 16 and the screenings includes Bohemian Rhapsody, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Rocketman and there is also a Kids Club with three films for the price of one.

There will be food available from local vendors at the Eating Street Market, which will run throughout Summertime Social, or customers can pay slightly more for a picnic pass.

Brandon Block will perform at Symphonic Ibiza at Summertime Social Picture: Ian West/PA Brandon Block will perform at Symphonic Ibiza at Summertime Social Picture: Ian West/PA

Symphonic Ibiza will bring the party on August 22, with a 12-piece orchestra and famous DJs Sonique, Brandon Block and Alex P, and Bongo’s Bingo on August 29 combines the traditional game with a live show.

The main aim of Summertime Social is to support local creatives and producers and this includes Red Card Comedy Club on August 20 and September 3, Gorleston-based reggae band Dumbfoundus on August 23, Norwich Soul Fest on August 28, Brickfest on August 31, from The Brickmakers in Sprowston Road, and Britpop night Common People: Outside on September 4.

While Norwich Pride had to go ahead virtually this year, all is not lost as Rainbow Party @ the Summertime Social will take place on September 5 and will feature DJs, drag acts and even a Queen tribute.

Wok Box are one of the vendors at Eating Street Market which will be at Summertime Social Picture: James Randle Wok Box are one of the vendors at Eating Street Market which will be at Summertime Social Picture: James Randle

Danny Banthorpe, part of Ideal Events with Andrew Bunn, said: “Summertime Social is designed to help the local events industry and food traders.

“It is a chance to let loose in a safe environment and we also have proper toilets, hand sanitiser and check-in is contactless too.”

Buy tickets at summertimesocial.musthavetickets.co.uk, for films at popuppictures.musthavetickets.co.uk and Bongo’s Bingo goes on sale soon at bongosbingo.co.uk

Danny Banthorpe, who is behind the drive-in cinemas at the Showground that have been running since July, has now launched Summertime Social Picture: Brittany Woodman Danny Banthorpe, who is behind the drive-in cinemas at the Showground that have been running since July, has now launched Summertime Social Picture: Brittany Woodman

Summertime Social is heading to the Norfolk Showground Picture: Supplied Summertime Social is heading to the Norfolk Showground Picture: Supplied