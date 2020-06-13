Video

7 new Norfolk food businesses that have launched in lockdown

PicNicks and More is one of many new food businesses that has launched in Norfolk during lockdown. Picture: Nick Hare Archant

From luxury picnics to loaded fries, adapting has been key for the food and drink industry during lockdown and these people have gone a step further and launched a brand new business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nick Hare, who owns the River Kitchen in Wroxham, has launched PicNicks Picture: Nick Hare Nick Hare, who owns the River Kitchen in Wroxham, has launched PicNicks Picture: Nick Hare

1. PicNicks and More

Order on the ‘PicNicks’ Facebook page

A new luxury picnic business started by Nick Hare who owns The River Kitchen in Wroxham, which is currently closed due to coronavirus, and items on the menu include fried ricotta ravioli, prawn summer rolls and lemon meringue cupcakes.

The picnics can also be made suitable for vegetarians, vegans and pescatarians and are available for delivery across Norfolk. Mr Hare also offers a separate service delivering Asian-inspired meals in Norwich, which needed to be heated at home.

Honest Kitchen has launched in Norwich, delivering healthy meals across the city Picture: Honest Kitchen Honest Kitchen has launched in Norwich, delivering healthy meals across the city Picture: Honest Kitchen

2. Honest Kitchen

Order at honestkitchen-norwich.com or message on Facebook or Instagram

Honest Kitchen was started after private chef Bradley Trent had all his upcoming bookings cancelled and he runs it with girlfriend Emily Holdcroft, who has a background in hospitality, and her mum and trained patisserie chef Samantha Dickinson.

They offer healthy lunches such as teriyaki chicken rice bowls and miso baked salmon with quinoa, sandwiches and sweet treats and brunch boxes at weekends, with delivery in Norwich and the surrounding areas.

Tom Neall, from Edgefield, started the Village Van in North Norfolk after the lockdown was announced. Picture: Supplied by Tom Neall Tom Neall, from Edgefield, started the Village Van in North Norfolk after the lockdown was announced. Picture: Supplied by Tom Neall

3. The Village Van

See the next locations at neallskitchen.com/villagevan

Tom Neall, from Edgefield, launched The Village Van after his two businesses, Quack N Mac and Neall’s Kitchen, could no longer trade due to coronavirus.

He has turned his street food truck into a mobile village shop selling fruit and vegetables, meat and other produce across north Norfolk.

Dan Tuffs launched The Big Jerk during lockdown. Picture: Dan Tuffs Dan Tuffs launched The Big Jerk during lockdown. Picture: Dan Tuffs

4. The Big Jerk

Details of how to order on ‘The Big Jerk’ Facebook page

The Big Jerk has launched from the kitchen of Mr Postles’ Apothecary in Norwich and items on the menu include pork belly and jerk chicken served with fried onion and garlic rice and salad.

The food is available for delivery or collection and there is also a vegan option with baked aubergine and mixed peppers.

The Street Box has launched in Norwich, delivering loaded fries, chicken wings and sides Picture: Instagram/@eat_out_norwich The Street Box has launched in Norwich, delivering loaded fries, chicken wings and sides Picture: Instagram/@eat_out_norwich

5. Street Box

Order at thestreetbox.co.uk

The Street Box delivers loaded fries, boneless chicken wings and sides, including halloumi and coleslaw, within five miles of NR7.

The business is run by couple Joe Barnard and Beth Allen, who run a courier company called Deliver 365, and they have teamed up with friend and chef Jamie Moore.

Cheesecakes from Get Baked at the Kings Head in Acle Picture: Get Baked/Facebook Cheesecakes from Get Baked at the Kings Head in Acle Picture: Get Baked/Facebook

6. Get Baked

Available on Just Eat or contact through the ‘Get Baked’ Facebook page

A new takeaway business that has launched at The Kings Head in Acle during lockdown, with burgers, loaded fries, chicken wings and cheesecakes available to order for delivery in the area.

They also offer Norfolk-themed milkshakes such as the Brundall Bundle, Normal for Norfolk and Lingwood Larry.

Richard Elms has set up a new popcorn business called Uber-Corn. Picture: Ian Burt Richard Elms has set up a new popcorn business called Uber-Corn. Picture: Ian Burt

7. Uber-Corn

Message the ‘Uber-Corn’ Facebook page to order

Uber-Corn popped up in May and was started by former chef Richard Elms from his house in Horsford, located north of Norwich, and he began delivering in the village.

After it proved successful, he expanded delivery into Drayton, Taverham and Thorpe Marriott and he offers flavours including sea salt and rosemary, salted caramel and sweet orange alongside traditional varieties.

-Make sure to support our new Love Local campaign, encouraging you to spend within our region and give the independent industry a vital boost.