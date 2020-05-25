New Caribbean takeaway selling jerk chicken launches amid coronavirus

Dan Tuffs is serving jerk food at his new venture, The Big Jerk. Picture: Dan Tuffs Archant

A new Caribbean takeaway selling jerk chicken has opened during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Owner Dan Tuffs has always harboured ambitions to launch a pop-up restaurant. Picture: Dan Tuffs Owner Dan Tuffs has always harboured ambitions to launch a pop-up restaurant. Picture: Dan Tuffs

The Big Jerk, which is running from the kitchen at Mr Postles Apothecary kitchen in Norwich, launched on Saturday and had more than 40 orders.

On the menu is jerk chicken and pork belly, as well as a vegan option, which are all served with fried onion and garlic rice and fresh leaf and baby plum tomato salad.

Dan Tuffs launched The Big Jerk during lockdown. Picture: Dan Tuffs Dan Tuffs launched The Big Jerk during lockdown. Picture: Dan Tuffs

Sides include grilled corn the cob, grilled mixed peppers and black pepper mayo.

Drinks are also in-keeping with the Caribbean theme and feature Jamaica’s national lager, Red Stripe, and fizzy drink Ting.

The Big Jerk, based in Norwich, serves Carribean influenced food. Picture: Dan Tuffs The Big Jerk, based in Norwich, serves Carribean influenced food. Picture: Dan Tuffs

Prices start at £10 for a main meal and £1 for a side.

Owner Dan Tuffs, who used to work as a kitchen porter at The Workshop on Earlham Road, created the menu based on his love of Caribbean culture and reggae music.

The Big Jerk is a new Caribbean takeaway and collection service in Norwich, serving up food such as jerk chicken. Picture: Dan Tuffs The Big Jerk is a new Caribbean takeaway and collection service in Norwich, serving up food such as jerk chicken. Picture: Dan Tuffs

You may also want to watch:

The 29-year-old spent several months in the Dominican Republic where, as well as living off traditional food such as fresh fish and rice, he picked up cooking tips from local chefs.

Mr Tuffs, from the Golden Triangle, said: “Recently I just found myself making a lot of jerk food at home and I have developed a unique recipe over time which involves traditional methods as well as some twists which makes it extra special.

“Jerk food is great because it is both crispy and succulent and the flavour of the spice is like nothing else.

“I also love plantain, which isn’t on the menu at the moment, but I’m looking at adding it on soon.”

Mr Tuffs also works as an event organiser, including running reggae music nights, but hopes to carry on with the venture after coronavirus.

He said: “I’ll be looking at venues after this, like a pub, where I can hopefully run The Big Jerk as a pop-up restaurant.”

“The dream is to run a day event and kitchen in tandem and I’ll create a playlist, as music is the ultimate pairing, for the ultimate Jamaican / Caribbean dining experience.”

The Big Jerk is open on Saturdays from 12 – 8pm and food can be collected or delivered within a three mile radius for £2.50.