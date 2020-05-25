Search

Advanced search

New Caribbean takeaway selling jerk chicken launches amid coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:31 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 25 May 2020

Dan Tuffs is serving jerk food at his new venture, The Big Jerk. Picture: Dan Tuffs

Dan Tuffs is serving jerk food at his new venture, The Big Jerk. Picture: Dan Tuffs

Archant

A new Caribbean takeaway selling jerk chicken has opened during lockdown.

Owner Dan Tuffs has always harboured ambitions to launch a pop-up restaurant. Picture: Dan TuffsOwner Dan Tuffs has always harboured ambitions to launch a pop-up restaurant. Picture: Dan Tuffs

The Big Jerk, which is running from the kitchen at Mr Postles Apothecary kitchen in Norwich, launched on Saturday and had more than 40 orders.

On the menu is jerk chicken and pork belly, as well as a vegan option, which are all served with fried onion and garlic rice and fresh leaf and baby plum tomato salad.

Dan Tuffs launched The Big Jerk during lockdown. Picture: Dan TuffsDan Tuffs launched The Big Jerk during lockdown. Picture: Dan Tuffs

Sides include grilled corn the cob, grilled mixed peppers and black pepper mayo.

Drinks are also in-keeping with the Caribbean theme and feature Jamaica’s national lager, Red Stripe, and fizzy drink Ting.

The Big Jerk, based in Norwich, serves Carribean influenced food. Picture: Dan TuffsThe Big Jerk, based in Norwich, serves Carribean influenced food. Picture: Dan Tuffs

Prices start at £10 for a main meal and £1 for a side.

Owner Dan Tuffs, who used to work as a kitchen porter at The Workshop on Earlham Road, created the menu based on his love of Caribbean culture and reggae music.

The Big Jerk is a new Caribbean takeaway and collection service in Norwich, serving up food such as jerk chicken. Picture: Dan TuffsThe Big Jerk is a new Caribbean takeaway and collection service in Norwich, serving up food such as jerk chicken. Picture: Dan Tuffs

You may also want to watch:

The 29-year-old spent several months in the Dominican Republic where, as well as living off traditional food such as fresh fish and rice, he picked up cooking tips from local chefs.

Mr Tuffs, from the Golden Triangle, said: “Recently I just found myself making a lot of jerk food at home and I have developed a unique recipe over time which involves traditional methods as well as some twists which makes it extra special.

“Jerk food is great because it is both crispy and succulent and the flavour of the spice is like nothing else.

“I also love plantain, which isn’t on the menu at the moment, but I’m looking at adding it on soon.”

Mr Tuffs also works as an event organiser, including running reggae music nights, but hopes to carry on with the venture after coronavirus.

He said: “I’ll be looking at venues after this, like a pub, where I can hopefully run The Big Jerk as a pop-up restaurant.”

“The dream is to run a day event and kitchen in tandem and I’ll create a playlist, as music is the ultimate pairing, for the ultimate Jamaican / Caribbean dining experience.”

The Big Jerk is open on Saturdays from 12 – 8pm and food can be collected or delivered within a three mile radius for £2.50.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Paedophile drove from Norfolk to Wales to abduct girl, 15

Charles Fraser-Varney of Thetford, groomed a girl and then travelled to Wales to abduct her.

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

‘Stay away’ warning as part of cliffs collapse

Visitors have been warned to be carefful following a cliff fall in Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Living on-site and new menus: What pubs are doing ahead of reopening

Fiona Moore (left) and Sharleen Dashwood (right) have lived at The White Horse while Sharleen's daughter Lucy has run social media channels from home. Picture: Fiona Moore

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Paedophile drove from Norfolk to Wales to abduct girl, 15

Charles Fraser-Varney of Thetford, groomed a girl and then travelled to Wales to abduct her.

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

‘Stay away’ warning as part of cliffs collapse

Visitors have been warned to be carefful following a cliff fall in Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Living on-site and new menus: What pubs are doing ahead of reopening

Fiona Moore (left) and Sharleen Dashwood (right) have lived at The White Horse while Sharleen's daughter Lucy has run social media channels from home. Picture: Fiona Moore

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Paedophile drove from Norfolk to Wales to abduct girl, 15

Charles Fraser-Varney of Thetford, groomed a girl and then travelled to Wales to abduct her.

Two more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Stay away’ warning as part of cliffs collapse

Visitors have been warned to be carefful following a cliff fall in Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Dominic Cummings statement: ‘I behaved legally and reasonably’ in driving to Durham

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street, London, following calls for him to be sacked over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday May 25, 2020. Mr Cummings travelled to County Durham in March to self-isolate with his family - apparently because he feared that he and his wife would be left unable to care for their son - while official guidelines warned against long-distance journeys. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Statement. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Drive 24