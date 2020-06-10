Search

Uber-Corn launches in lockdown delivering flavoured popcorn

PUBLISHED: 11:25 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 10 June 2020

Richard and Faye Elms, pictured here with their boys Ollie (5) and Cory (3), have set up a new popcorn family business called Uber-Corn. Picture: Ian Burt

From salted caramel to sea salt and rosemary, new business Uber-Corn has launched from a Norfolk home and is delivering flavoured popcorn in the local area.

Uber-Corn popped up in May and was started by Richard Elms from his house in Horsford, located north of Norwich, and he began delivering in the village.

After it proved successful, he expanded delivery into Drayton, Taverham and Thorpe Marriott and attended his first farmers’ market in June at Creake Abbey.

Mr Elms, 40, had the idea in January and by March had bought the equipment and began experimenting with flavours, helped by wife Faye and “chief tasters” sons Ollie, 5, and Cory, 3.

His original business plan involved starting at farmers’ markets, but due to coronavirus that was no longer possible so he began handing out bags to friends in the village for feedback.

After receiving a great response he began selling on Facebook in May, charging £2.50 a bag, with flavours including sea salt and rosemary, salted caramel and sweet orange alongside traditional varieties.

Over the first month he sold 150 bags and he now delivers every Saturday, with a collection option too, and last orders are needed by 9pm on Fridays.

Mr Elms, a health and safety advisor in the oil and gas industry, said: “Our popularity is growing and we are also donating 10pc of takings to Amber’s Army which raises money for a girl in the same year as my eldest who has a brain tumour.

“I trained as a chef and have always been interested in food and I wanted to do something on the side as a break from routine.

“I take inspiration from my chef days and use combinations that work and am currently trialling maple and pecan and sweet vanilla.”

Mr Elms will also be at the monthly Creake Abbey Farmers’ Market for the rest of the year and is hoping to get Uber-Corn stocked locally.

Mr Elms added: “We would like to get it into farm food shops and delis and see it grow.”

Order on the ‘Uber-Corn’ Facebook page for Saturday delivery.

