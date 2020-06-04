Luxury picnic delivery business to launch across Norfolk

Nick Hare, who owns the River Kitchen in Wroxham, has launched a new food business. Picture: Nick Hare Archant

Diners across the county will soon be able to tuck into a high-end picnic delivered to their doors.

A luxury picnic delivery service is to launch in Norfolk. Picture: Nick Hare A luxury picnic delivery service is to launch in Norfolk. Picture: Nick Hare

PicNicks and More, which also sells Asian inspired reheatable meals in Norwich, is set to launch for customers throughout Norfolk from June 20.

The picnics, which can be vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian or meat-based, boast unique offerings including purple and green scones.

PicNicks and More is running a delivery service in Norwich, with Asian influenced reheat meals. Picture: Nick Hare PicNicks and More is running a delivery service in Norwich, with Asian influenced reheat meals. Picture: Nick Hare

Other items on the menu are fried ricotta raviolis, watermelon salad, artichoke, wild garlic and Brie rolls and lemon meringue cupcakes.

Owner Nick Hare, who also owns the River Kitchen in Wroxham, which is currently closed due to coronavirus, was inspired by a customer to start the new venture.

The 27-year-old said: “Someone asked if I could make a picnic for them and then the idea snowballed.

“I noticed there was not a picnic business in Norfolk and thought lockdown would be a good time to open one as people seem to be more interested in trying different things.

“With the picnic menu I wanted to do something a bit different and out there, as well as serving luxury food.”

Under the same business, Mr Hare, from Norwich, is also running a delivery service in the city for meals diners can reheat which are influenced by a variety of Asian cuisines.

Dishes, which start from £7, include Cambodian beef brisket peanut curry, vegan prawn sinigang ramen, chicken kimchi stew and pork belly adobo.

There are also sides, such as pork puff and chilli vinegar, and two desserts - ube cheesecake and golden nuggets and a vegan miso caramel and chocolate pot.

Mr Hare will be delivering the meals, which must be pre-ordered through Facebook or Instagram, on June 19 and plans to announce further dates.

Despite already owning the River Kitchen, which has plans to reopen as a takeaway service, Mr Hare said he hopes to keep both businesses running once the pandemic is over.

He said: “I’m a really keen chef and I cook every single day. I just want people to try my food and enjoy it.”

The picnics cost £60 for two people and can be ordered on social media.