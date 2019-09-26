Smash-hit musical SIX leads new season line-up at Theatre Royal

SIX the Musical Credit: Idil Sukan

SIX the musical is set to make a royal return to the city where it started as it leads the bill of big name shows heading to Norwich.

Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit at Theatre Royal Bath Credit: Nobby Clark Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit at Theatre Royal Bath Credit: Nobby Clark

From family classics to world-class musicals, there is something for all ages in the new season at Norwich Theatre Royal.

Here is what you've got to look forward to in spring and summer next year:

Blithe Spirit

February 24 to 29

Peppa Pig Credit: Dan Tsantilis Peppa Pig Credit: Dan Tsantilis

You're in for an Absolutely Fabulous time as Jennifer Saunders stars in Noel Coward's classic play Blithe Spirit ahead of its West End run.

Jennifer received critical acclaim when she starred in the production at Theatre Royal Bath this summer and the show will now visit six UK venues in early 2020.

Blithe Spirit tells the story of novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth who find their lives change after a séance.

Jennifer Saunders plays the eccentric medium Madame Arcati who conjures up the ghost of Charles' first wife and when she appears, and is visible only to him, she sets out to sabotage his current marriage and things begin to get complicated.

Holes Credit: Manuel Harlan Holes Credit: Manuel Harlan

Peppa Pig

April 11 to 12

Peppa and her friends are set to have the Best Day Ever in a brand new live show.

A Monster Calls Credit: Manuel Harlan A Monster Calls Credit: Manuel Harlan

Holes

April 15 to 18

There is also a wide range of drama to entertain audiences, beginning with the newly re-launched Children's Theatre Partnership which presents Holes.

Based on the award-winning novel and Hollywood blockbuster, it tells the story of Stanley Yelnats who finds himself accused of a crime he didn't commit and sent to a labour camp where he is tasked with digging one hole a day but believes strange things are happening.

Milkshake Live Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal Milkshake Live Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

A Monster Calls

April 21 to 25

Based on Patrick Ness's piercing novel, it sees 13-year-old Conor and his mum coping with life after his dad moves away.

As his mum gets ill, his grandmother starts interfering and his schoolmates will not look him in the eye and one night Conor is woken by a monster knocking at his window.

Breakin' Convention Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal Breakin' Convention Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

The play is directed by Sally Cookson, who also directed Jane Eyre which came to Norwich in 2017 and this new production aims to offer an insight into love, life and healing.

The Birthday Party

May 12 to 16

A dramatic new version of the Harold Pinter classic The Birthday Party is on stage next May, following on from a two-year West End celebration of the playwright.

Shane Richie as Hugo in Everybody's Talking about Jamie Credit: Johan Persson Shane Richie as Hugo in Everybody's Talking about Jamie Credit: Johan Persson

The mysterious Stanley Webber receives a visit in a dilapidated seaside boarding house from two mysterious strangers.

Who are they, why do they want to see Stanley on his birthday, or is it actually his birthday? Star casting is to be announced for this new production of a darkly comic masterpiece.

Layton Williams as Jamie in Everybody's Talking about Jamie Credit: Johan Persson Layton Williams as Jamie in Everybody's Talking about Jamie Credit: Johan Persson

Milkshake Live - Milkshake Monkey's Musical

May 27

Bound to be popular with younger audiences, Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer and Shine, Digby Dragon and Wissper star in Milkshake Live in May.

Breakin' Convention

SIX the Musical Credit: Idil Sukan SIX the Musical Credit: Idil Sukan

May 29 to 30

After a sold-out performance in 2018 and a host of community activities, the hip hop festival Breakin' Convention returns.

Some of the world's top hip hop performers will be flying into the city, including South Korea's acclaimed Jinjo Crew and France's Géométrie Variable who will share the stage with the cream of the region's hip hop talent.

DJs, graffiti artists and freestyle sessions will also be taking place across the two days.

David Walliams' Billionaire Boy is coming to the Theatre Royal Credit: Mark Douet David Walliams' Billionaire Boy is coming to the Theatre Royal Credit: Mark Douet

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

June 1 to 6

Layton Williams (Bad Education, Matthew Bourne's Lord of the Flies) and Shane Richie (Alfie Moon in EastEnders) reprise their roles from the hit West End production of the show which tells the story of sixteen-year-old Jamie New who doesn't quite fit into life on a council estate in Sheffield.

He does not like being there and is terrified about the future, but is set to be a sensation and this funny and fabulous musical which will entertain all ages.

Swan Lake

June 19 to 20

The English Youth Ballet presents Swan Lake with its internationally renowned principal dancers, plus 100 locally-cast young people.

Peter and the Wolf

July 3 to 4

Classical ballet, spoken word and physical theatre combine in this re-imagining of the fairy tale from Birmingham Royal Ballet.

Set to a brand-new score, it explores the relationship between the seasons and human communities and also cements Norwich Theatre Royal's strong relationship with Cuban dance supremo Carlos Acosta, the newly-appointed director of Birmingham Royal Ballet.

SIX

July 14 to 19

SIX returns to the city where it first premiered before it became an international musical phenomenon and the sassy and stylish history lesson with attitude sees Tudor queens turn into pop princesses.

SIX started its success story at Norwich Playhouse in summer 2018 and it returns to the Theatre Royal next summer.

It sees the six wives of Henry VIII taking to the microphone Spice Girls-style to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st Century girl power.

Billionaire Boy

July 22 to 25

The highly-anticipated stage production of the David Walliams book Billionaire Boy arrives in Norwich over the summer holidays and tells the story of the mega-rich 12-year-old Joe Spud who has everything he could want in life apart from friends.

This new production comes from The Birmingham Stage Company who created the award-winning stage versions of Gangsta Granny and Horrible Histories.

Local talent

In addition, the Broadland School of Dance celebrates well-loved and inspiring artists on November 24 and the Norwich-based Heather Millan School of Dance celebrates iconic music, film and television stars in Stage Door on February 2.

Striking routines and sensational costumes are promised by the Stella School of Dance in Jump Aboard The Journey on May 24.

Music

The BBC Big Band counts down to Yuletide with A Swinging Christmas on December 1, with tickets already available, Fisher Stevens celebrates the music of Neil Diamond in A Beautiful Noise on April 26 and George Hinchliffe's Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain brings its distinctive interpretation of a host of hits on May 10.

John Bultitude, of Norwich Theatre Royal, said: "To welcome the comedy genius of Jennifer Saunders to Norwich in Blithe Spirit is a real coup for us and it will be a chance to see this fantastic production before it heads to the West End.

"For fans of musicals, it is a right royal treat to welcome the sass and panache of international hit SIX back to Norwich in the city where the show first toured."

Tickets for all the new shows, including the 2020-21 pantomime Dick Whittington go on sale at 9.30am on Monday, September 30 to gold friends and Corporate Club, Tuesday, October 1 to friends of the theatre and on Tuesday, October 8 for the general public which are available online at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or by phone on 01603 630000.