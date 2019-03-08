Search

Why has The Waterfront in Norwich changed its name?

PUBLISHED: 16:40 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 20 September 2019

The launch of the Adrian Flux Waterfront Credit: Supplied by Maze Media

Archant

The Waterfront in Norwich has teamed up with a local company to make sure it stays afloat for years to come.

The venue, which has been managed by the Union of UEA Students since 1993, has been renamed The Adrian Flux Waterfront as the Norfolk insurance company becomes its new sponsor.

The sponsorship will ensure the venue continues to grow, which has seen some of the biggest artists in the world perform there in their primitive years, including Ed Sheeran, Nirvana and Amy Winehouse.

Opening in 1990 after a collection of local bands and help from the council converted an old warehouse in King Street into a place where they could play and it now has a capacity of 700 people in the main room.

Toby Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer at UEA Students' Union, said: "The Waterfront is part of the heart of the city of Norwich.

"It meets the needs of the community as well as students and we're so pleased that we've just signed a new lease and we're so pleased to have this new investments opportunity."

The partnership will also offer students at the university the chance to gain work experience with the insurance company during their studies.

Joan Cooper, who is the contact centre manager at Adrian Flux, said: "This is a really exciting opportunity for us to have a partnership at this iconic venue in Norwich."

