Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Comedy star Jennifer Saunders is heading to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:02 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 20 September 2019

Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit at Theatre Royal Bath Credit: Nobby Clark

Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit at Theatre Royal Bath Credit: Nobby Clark

Copyright ©NOBBY CLARK nobby@nobbyclark.co.uk

You're in for an Absolutely Fabulous time as Jennifer Saunders is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal in a new show.

Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit at Theatre Royal Bath Credit: Nobby ClarkJennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit at Theatre Royal Bath Credit: Nobby Clark

The comedy actress will revive the role of Madame Arcati in Noel Coward's classic play Blithe Spirit from February 24 to 29 ahead of its West End run.

Jennifer received critical acclaim when she starred in the production at Theatre Royal Bath this summer and the show will now visit six UK venues in early 2020.

Blithe Spirit tells the story of novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth who find their lives change after a séance.

Jennifer Saunders plays the eccentric medium Madame Arcati who conjures up the ghost of Charles' first wife and when she appears, and is visible only to him, she sets out to sabotage his current marriage and things begin to get complicated.

READ MORE: Kinky Boots, Theatre Royal review: A stereotype-breaking, toe-crushing romp

You may also want to watch:

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre Royal, said: "We are hugely excited to welcome this fantastic production to Norwich featuring Jennifer Saunders and give our audiences the chance to see it just before it moves into London."

Lisa Dillon as Ruth and Geoffrey Streatfield as Charles in Blithe Spirit at Theatre Royal Bath Credit: Nobby ClarkLisa Dillon as Ruth and Geoffrey Streatfield as Charles in Blithe Spirit at Theatre Royal Bath Credit: Nobby Clark

Jennifer is well-known for being half of French and Saunders and also for her double act with Joanna Lumley as Edina in Absolutely Fabulous and has won numerous awards including two Emmys, five Baftas and four British Comedy Awards.

It is the latest theatre role for Jennifer, who has also appeared in Lady Windermere's Fan in the West End, and she will be joined on stage by Geoffrey Streatfield as Charles, whose credits include Spooks, The Hollow Crown and the Kinky Boots film.

READ MORE: Queues and extra show added as Jack Whitehall's Norwich gig sells out

Written in 1941, Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit provided a distraction from life during World War Two when it was first staged.

The show enjoyed a record-breaking run in the West End and on Broadway and remains one of the playwright's most popular works.

Tickets cost from £10 to £31 and go on sale to friends of the theatre on Tuesday, October 1 at 9.30am and to the public at 9.30am on Tuesday, October 8.

To book, log onto theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call 01603 630000.

Most Read

‘It was only a matter of time’ – Residents brand road where cyclist was killed a ‘racetrack’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was killed in an accident on the B1077 between Diss and Shelfanger. Picture: Simon Parkin

Shelves cleared as Tesco’s closing date looms

It has been labelled a 'ghost town' by customers. Picture: Contributed

Person arrested after crash sees car overturned and lamppost uprooted

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

What’s happened to this Barclays bank?

Damage to the Barclays Bank branch in King's Lynn High Street Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More than 100 homes planned for rapidly growing village near Norwich

Halsbury Homes wants to build 132 new homes on a site near Rackheath, Picture: Google Maps

‘It was only a matter of time’ – Residents brand road where cyclist was killed a ‘racetrack’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was killed in an accident on the B1077 between Diss and Shelfanger. Picture: Simon Parkin

Burnley v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Daniel Farke takes Norwich City to Burnley in the Premier League this weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Revealed: How hundreds of homes could be built on former rugby club

Wymondham Rugby Club's former home on Tuttles Lane Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Running column: After reflecting on the good, the bad and the ugly of this year, Mark Armstrong looks ahead

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists