Comedy star Jennifer Saunders is heading to Norwich

Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit at Theatre Royal Bath Credit: Nobby Clark Copyright ©NOBBY CLARK nobby@nobbyclark.co.uk

You're in for an Absolutely Fabulous time as Jennifer Saunders is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal in a new show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit at Theatre Royal Bath Credit: Nobby Clark Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit at Theatre Royal Bath Credit: Nobby Clark

The comedy actress will revive the role of Madame Arcati in Noel Coward's classic play Blithe Spirit from February 24 to 29 ahead of its West End run.

Jennifer received critical acclaim when she starred in the production at Theatre Royal Bath this summer and the show will now visit six UK venues in early 2020.

Blithe Spirit tells the story of novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth who find their lives change after a séance.

Jennifer Saunders plays the eccentric medium Madame Arcati who conjures up the ghost of Charles' first wife and when she appears, and is visible only to him, she sets out to sabotage his current marriage and things begin to get complicated.

READ MORE: Kinky Boots, Theatre Royal review: A stereotype-breaking, toe-crushing romp

You may also want to watch:

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre Royal, said: "We are hugely excited to welcome this fantastic production to Norwich featuring Jennifer Saunders and give our audiences the chance to see it just before it moves into London."

Lisa Dillon as Ruth and Geoffrey Streatfield as Charles in Blithe Spirit at Theatre Royal Bath Credit: Nobby Clark Lisa Dillon as Ruth and Geoffrey Streatfield as Charles in Blithe Spirit at Theatre Royal Bath Credit: Nobby Clark

Jennifer is well-known for being half of French and Saunders and also for her double act with Joanna Lumley as Edina in Absolutely Fabulous and has won numerous awards including two Emmys, five Baftas and four British Comedy Awards.

It is the latest theatre role for Jennifer, who has also appeared in Lady Windermere's Fan in the West End, and she will be joined on stage by Geoffrey Streatfield as Charles, whose credits include Spooks, The Hollow Crown and the Kinky Boots film.

READ MORE: Queues and extra show added as Jack Whitehall's Norwich gig sells out

Written in 1941, Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit provided a distraction from life during World War Two when it was first staged.

The show enjoyed a record-breaking run in the West End and on Broadway and remains one of the playwright's most popular works.

Tickets cost from £10 to £31 and go on sale to friends of the theatre on Tuesday, October 1 at 9.30am and to the public at 9.30am on Tuesday, October 8.

To book, log onto theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call 01603 630000.