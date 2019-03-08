Gallery

First campers arrive at Henham Park for Latitude Festival

Campers arriving at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Despite the drizzly conditions, festival-goers were in high spirits as they arrived at Latitude Festival for the weekend.

Campers arriving at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Campers arriving at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The campsite opened to the public at 2pm and over 40,000 people are expected at Henham Park, near Southwold, for the event as it returns for its 14th year.

There is plenty of entertainment for the early arrivals, including a National Theatre Live screening of War Horse, London Drawing Group and campers can party the night away with DJ Persuasion in The Sunrise Arena.

The main festival site opens at 10am on Friday and will begin with a jam-packed programme of music, comedy and arts including a headline set from George Ezra.

George Ezra said: "It's no secret that I'm a big Latitude fan. I've been to the festival numerous times as a performer and punter, so to be coming back in 2019 as a headliner - five years after my last performance - is a real treat."

Campers arriving at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Campers arriving at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The 25-year-old last performed at Latitude Festival in 2014 in the BBC Music tent where the then upcoming artist packed out the tent.

The other headliners for the festival are Stereophonics on Saturday, who replaced Snow Patrol after member Jonny McDaid needed emergency surgery, followed by electronic music duo Underworld, best known for 1995 hit Born Slippy.

The final headliner on Sunday night is Lana Del Ray, who hails from California, and she will perform her first UK headliner show since the release of number one album Lust for Life.

Among the comedy highlights over the weekend include US comic Michelle Wolf, known for Emmy-nominated HBO stand-up special Nice Lady, Katherine Ryan, Jason Manford and Frank Skinner - host of Room 101 and he also wrote the iconic Three Lions World Cup with David Baddiel.

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

There will also be over 80 of the best street food vendors the UK has to offer courtesy of Street Feast.

Children are also well catered for, with a host of family-friendly activities on offer in the Enchanted Garden, Inbetweeners Area and Kids Area.

Both day and weekend tickets to Latitude sold out on Thursday morning and the campsite will remain open until 1pm on Monday afternoon.

