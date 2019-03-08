Search

9 things to do with the family at Latitude Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 13:16 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 17 July 2019

Latitude Festival Credit: Julian Love

Archant

Winner of "Best Family Festival" 2018, Latitude has a huge array of family-friendly activities available for children and parents alike that will create happy memories to last all year.

Nestled between the lake and the forest, the Kids Area is a hive of activity all day and into the night with everything from pond dipping and free face-painting to a kid's disco and pizza making, from traditional woodland crafts to wild science experiments and there is also a theatre with live shows, music and comedy.

The Inbetweeners' Teen Area is a hidden wonderland offering live music, new media, fashion, design and technology workshops for the over 12s.

Just next door, Greenpeace offers tree climbing, zip wires and tree-top climbing nets.

You'll find The Enchanted Garden in the Family Campsite, with its own programme of activities the whole family can enjoy together from screen-printing and a petting zoo to a circus rig and family yoga, plus space to hang-out, chill out & relax.

Sharon Reuben, kids and family programmer, said: "With three separate areas for kids, teens and families to have fun together, Latitude aims to be the best and never disappoints!

"In the spirit of everything that Latitude is famous for, we've created a mini-festival of our own with everything from science, theatre and music to illustration, bush-craft and archery - you'll be entertained all day."

Kids Area

Curated with love and imagination and featuring a vast array of activities, it's colourful, wild and adventurous, curious and creative.

Experienced children's groups, including many from the local region, bring their talents and enthusiasm to give our Latitude families a magical, fabulous fun-packed weekend.

Wildlife, Science and Adventure

The Wild Science tent has exciting activities for curious minds…

Come and meet scientist Dr Lindsay Hall and her team from the Quadram Institute with Guardians of the Gut that involves a tour through a giant interactive gut, exploring the amazing variety of bacteria who live there and learn about the roles they play in our growth, development and wellbeing.

Test your wits and hand and eye coordination with Splat Anatomy on a life-sized game of 'Operation' - remove the organs and bones from a life sized anatomical model without touching the sensitive copper nerves.

Creative Crafting

Coppice Craft's Woodland Workshops brings together crafts people from across Anglia and a range of activities using sustainable, locally sourced wood.

Join the 'bodgers' and try your hand at weaving, carving, sculpting and pole lathe, make a willow dragonfly, soap or mosaics.

Theatre, Music and Outdoor Performance

Join best-selling author Christopher Lloyd on his latest and greatest voyage through the 13 billion-year story of Absolutely Everything! from the beginning of time to the present day.

Using a giant timeline as a backdrop, and his signature coat of many pockets, Christopher will stop off at 15 defining moments that have shaped all history - natural, stone age, ancient and modern.

Latitude are welcoming back festival-favourite Lee Gibling with 'You can Beatbox' - he's a pro-beat boxer who can teach you how to make beats, rhythms and some wild musical sounds with your voice.

Join Shakespeare's Men as they fly through Macbeth, Romeo & Juliet and Twelfth Night in a whirlwind hour of mischievous storytelling.

Soft Play and fun for the very young

The Loft's Baby and Toddler Chill Out Tent is an enclosed indoor and outdoor play area for babies and toddlers and have everything for tiny tots. Free water and sun cream for under-fives, a lovely soft play area, baby changing facilities, baby bath time and even tea and coffee for weary parents.

Fun with Food

The Italian Job will be running their fab puppetry and pizza workshops for kids; watch a show or make and take away a tasty bite for free!

Latitude's friends from Greenpeace will run a not-for-profit cafe throughout the weekend with great value hot food, sandwiches, snacks, kid's size meals, tea and coffee, homemade cakes and lots of other yummy things.

Late night fun!

Evenings at Latitude are full of fun for the little ones with Angel Gardens.

Every evening starts with a with a Flash Mob dance class at 7pm followed by a family disco with Mr Denn at 8pm and a fire show at 9pm to round things off!

On Friday there is story time and bedtime fun at 7.30pm, on Saturday, come to the annual lantern parade at 8.30pm before heading back to the kids area for a fire show finale.

Enchanted Garden

The Enchanted Garden is in the family campsite, just moments from the Kids Arena, it's a little more relaxed, with space to spread out, chill-out and have fun, including vintage fairground rides and a fantastic café by Oatly.

It's open to anyone with children under 13 and provides its own family-friendly programme from 9am to 4pm.

If you're not camping in family, just collect a free wristband from the Kids Area Info Point.

Inbetweeners' Teen Area

In a fantastic woodland location, the Inbetweeners' Area (strictly for 12+ yrs) is ideal for teens who want to have a go at a whole range of music, digital, fashion, tech, media and music workshops.

Teens can use state of the art equipment to produce their own work, get hands-on experience and a chance to work alongside industry pros.

Their work is available to take away and will be show-cased across a range of platforms.

Make sure to sign up for Latitude Young Reporters run by the Eastern Daily Press and Archant with writing and reporting sessions for budding journalists.

David Powles, editor of the EDP, said: "Head to the Inbetweeners area for the chance to experience what it's like to be a reporter at the festival. "Journalists from the EDP and Norwich Evening News will be holding 'Latitude Young Reporter' sessions from 11am on the Friday and Saturday of the festival.

"The News Room will give teens a taste on what it's like to write about the festival and take photographs. You'll even have the chance to see some of your work published for thousands to enjoy!"

To see the full family programme at Latitude Festival 2019 visit latitudefestival.com

