All you need to know ahead of Latitude Festival 2019

Latitude Festival 2018 Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

From timings to travel advice, here is everything you need to know as Latitude Festival returns to Henham Park.

Sunset on Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Sunset on Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

The event takes place from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21 across 20 stages including The Obelisk Arena main stage.

Alongside a jam-packed programme of music there are also big names in comedy, theatre, dance and family activities to keep festival-goers of all ages entertained.

Over 40,000 people are expected to travel to the Suffolk coast for the festival with the campsite opening on Thursday night at 2pm and closing at 1pm on Monday, July 22.

Who are the headliners and what time are they performing?

Friday - George Ezra, 9.50pm to 11pm

George is set to return to the region and headline The Obelisk Arena after playing Newmarket Nights in summer 2018.

The 25-year-old last performed at Latitude Festival in 2014 in the BBC Music tent where the then upcoming artist packed out the tent.

Latitude Festival map Credit: Latitude Festival Latitude Festival map Credit: Latitude Festival

George has had five UK top tens including Budapest, Blame it on Me, Paradise, Hold My Girl and 2018 single Shotgun and he is also nominated for three BRIT Awards this year, including British Male Solo Artist.

Saturday - Stereophonics, 8pm to 9.40pm

Stereophonics stepped in as the Saturday headliner after Snow Patrol were forced to cancel their slot after band member Jonny McDaid needed emergency surgery.

Welsh rockers Stereophonics have 11 top ten hits include The Bartender and the Thief, Dakota and Have A Nice Day and recently performed as part of the Forest Live concert series in Thetford.

The band consists of Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison and the support act is The Wind and the Wave.

Underworld, 10pm to 11pm

Underworld will also give a special closing performance on the main stage on Saturday night.

The Welsh electronic music group was first formed in 1980 and their biggest hit Born Slippy, which was released in 1995, is bound to have the crowd on their feet.

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Sunday. Lana Del Ray, 9.30pm to 11pm

Californian singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey will perform her first headline show in the UK since the release of her number one album Lust for Life in a festival exclusive.

Lana is set to release her sixth album in 2019 and first shot to fame with her 2012 album Born to Die with hits including Video Games and Summertime Sadness.

Who else is performing on The Obelisk Arena over the weekend?

Loyle Carner, Neneh Cherry, Sigrid, Tom Grennan, Cat Power, Khruangbin, Anna Calvi, Pale Waves, Baxter Dury, Walking on Cars, Marina, The Futureheads, Honeyblood, Chvrches, Palace, The Kingdom Choir, Kokoko!

George Ezra Credit: Supplied by Festival Republic George Ezra Credit: Supplied by Festival Republic

Who is headlining the Comedy Arena?

The comedy tent headliners are US comic Michelle Wolf (Friday 4.45pm), best known for her Emmy-nominated HBO stand-up special Nice Lady and influential political comedy, Canadian comic and star of Netflix's The Fix Katherine Ryan (Saturday, 11.35am), Jason Manford (Saturday, 5pm) fresh from his Muddle Class tour and Room 101 host and stand-up favourite Frank Skinner (Sunday, 4.45pm).

What time is the arena open and how can I find out the full weekend timings?

The arena is open from 5pm to 3am on Thursday to Friday then from 10am to 3pm on Friday to Sunday.

The full schedule for the weekend can be accessed by downloading the Latitude app or at latitudefestival.com.

How do I get to the festival?

Welsh rock band Stereophonics. Picture: Andrew Whitton Welsh rock band Stereophonics. Picture: Andrew Whitton

Do not use a Sat Nav system to get to the festival as there are different routes into the site depending on which direction you are approaching from and whether you are being dropped off, a family ticket holder, a weekend camper, bringing a campervan, a day ticket holder or a guest.

Instead, refer to the temporary festival road signage on your way to the festival site.

Weekend and day car parking is separate to the campsites in adjacent or nearby fields and cr parking is included in the price of your ticket and there is a drop off and pick up point at yellow gate.

The most convenient station to arrive into is Diss and Borderbus will be running a shuttle bus fto the festival site for £10 each way if booked on the day and you can also book in advance at latitudebuses.co.uk

There will also be shuttle buses running to and from Halesworth, Southwold and Kessingland.

What time does the car park and box office open?

The car park is open from 2pm on Thursday until 1pm on Monday and is staffed 24 hours a day.

The box office is open from 10am until midnight on Thursday, 9am to 10pm Friday and 9.30am to 9pm over the weekend.

Lana Del Rey Credit: Neil Krug Lana Del Rey Credit: Neil Krug

What can't I bring to the festival and are there any bag restrictions?

Bags larger than A4 size will not be allowed in the arena and there will also be fast track lanes for those with small (bum bags or similar) or no bags.

You are not allowed to bring alcohol into the arena but it is allowed in the campsite as long as it isn't in excessive amounts.

Drinks bottles, disposable barbecues, camping equipment, food hampers, selfie sticks, umbrellas and cans are only allowed in the campsites.

To see the full list of what you can and can't bring or purchase tickets, visit latitudefestival.com



