What will the weather be like for Latitude Festival?

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

This weekend Latitude Festival returns to Henham Park in Suffolk for its 14th annual three-day show. But after a so-far unpredictable summer, what does the weather have in store?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Festival goers should not forget their wellies as it looks as though they are in for a wet weekend, with a high risk of showers over the course of the festival.

MORE: All you need to know ahead of Latitude Festival 2019

According to Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest: "Friday evening will see heavy showers that will continue through to Saturday morning."

Despite the risk of the odd shower, Saturday afternoon should be a bit brighter, so hopefully the Stereophonics can have a nice day.

Weatherquest added: "Sunday will be a better day rain wise than Saturday'.

Sunday morning will see sunny spells and a lower chance of showers than the day before. But rain is still likely to develop from mid-afternoon onwards.

Temperatures are set to reach 23C for both days of the festival.