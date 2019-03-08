Video

9 things to do this Halloween in Norfolk - from PrimEvil to Spooky City

PrimEvil at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

From the return of PrimEvil to Spooky City, you're in for a frightfully good Halloween with haunting events taking place across Norfolk.

PrimEvil at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

1. What: PrimEvil

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, Norwich NR9 5JW

When: October 11 to November 3, 6pm to 11pm

Cost: £21, early bird, first track and VIP options available, primevilscare.com

Norfolk's biggest Halloween attraction is back for 2019 with new twists and turns and organisers are promising the scariest year yet for its tenth anniversary.

The event features five frightening attractions, which are the Circus of Terror, with cannibal clowns and never-ending corridors, the Mayhem Manor Hotel, with tortured souls that reside in the rooms, The Crypt, where you must tread carefully and not disturb the nuns, Arachnophobia, with infected spiders that like to bite, and the spine-tingling Forest of Fear.

There will also be a street crew of misfit scare actors roaming the park and Norfolk band The Foreign Locals will be beat-boxing and storytelling every night.

PrimEVIL Extreme, for guests over the age of 18, takes place from November 1 to 3 with haunts 'taken to the extreme' and a firework display.

Halloween at Go Ape

2. What: Ghost Ape

Where: Thetford Forest, High Lodge, Brandon, IP27 0AF

When: October 24, 25 and 26, hour-long sessions from 6pm, 6.15pm and 6.30pm

Cost: £19, goape.co.uk/halloween

Daredevil customers can enjoy a twilight adventure in the trees this Halloween, which is designed for younger adventurers (over one metre tall) and families.

Big Trick of Treat at intu Chapelfield

Scramble through a series of suspended tunnels, clamber across weird wobbly walkways and negotiate all sorts of other tricky obstacles as the sun goes down, before leaping into the night air and zooming down zip wires, as eerie owls and forest wildlife provide a spooky soundtrack.

3. What: Big Trick or Treat

Where: intu Chapelfield, St Stephens Street, Norwich, NR1 3SH

When: October 27, 11am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Take your little monsters to intu Chapelfield's Big Trick or Treat and celebrate Halloween together as the event returns for its third year.

Cinema City, Norwich.

The trail is free and families can pick up some sweet treats and devilish delights from participating retailers and pumpkin buckets can be picked up from the intu family club desk near Boots.

4. What: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Where: Cinema City

When: October 31, 8.30pm

Cost: Adult £12.40, retired £11.40, child £7.90, picturehouses.com/cinema/cinema-city-picturehouse

The 1975 cult classic musical, which features hit song Time Warp, follows newlyweds Brad and Janet who stumble upon an eerie mansion looking for help after their car breaks down in the rain.

Strange characters prowling around Chapelfield Gardens for the Hallowe'en Spooky City event

Little do they know it is the home of mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter who is creating his perfect man in his laboratory called Rocky.

Once Rocky comes to life, chaos ensues as his creation turns against him and Janet and Brad find themselves trapped.

5. What: Spooky City

Where: Chapelfield Gardens

When: October 31, 6pm to 8pm

Cost: Free

Forget trick-or-treating this Halloween and head Halloween town in Chapelfield Gardens, with an array of family-friendly activities, which will play homage to director Tim Burton and his creepy creations.

Halloween at Holkham Hall.

6. What: Halloween Horrors

Where: Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB

When: October 24 to 27, 10am to 5pm

Cost: £18, holkhamhall.co.uk

There have been strange and mysterious goings-on in the house and it is your job to gather the clues to uncover the mystery of who the witch is and the wicked spell she has cast.

Hear her spooky spells in the hall and find out who the main suspects are by deciphering puzzling potions in the walled garden and add to the bubbling cauldron and create your own potion to take home in the Witches Lair.

There will also be face-painting, spine-tingling storytelling and you can try your hand at spell writing with a quill and ink.

Halloween Spooktacular is returning to the Yarmouth Hippodrome with Johnny Mac and Jack Jay

In the Field to Fork Experience and the walled garden, there are also mystic mystery trails, pumpkin carving and a costume parade, so make sure to dress up.

7. What: Halloween Spooktacular

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU

When: October 19 to November 3, various times

Cost: Adult £17 to £22, over 60s £16 to £19, child (under 14) £11 to £14, hippodromecircus.co.uk

This year, ringmaster Jack Jay and comedian Johnny Mac are looking to throw the biggest Halloween party ever as they open the doors of a hotel designed especially for their favourite time of year.

But not all is as it seems and the double act soon find themselves mixed up with all sorts of ghosts, ghouls and other creepy characters.

The Jack of Crows and the Witch Doctor, are new members to the Norwich Ghost Walks team.

Once again, you can expect an all-star cast of circus acts from across the world combined with theatre, pantomime and dance that the whole family can enjoy.

8. What: Norwich Ghost Walks Halloween Specials

Where: Starting from the Adam and Eve pub, 17 Bishopgate, Norwich, NR3 1RZ

When: October 29 to November 2, 7pm with extra 9pm walk on October 31 and November 1 and 2

Cost: £10, ghostwalksnorwich.co.uk

Pleasurewood Hills theme park, Lowestoft are getting ready for the half term holiday by creating 'Pleasurewood Chills'

You're in for a frightfully entertaining evening in Cow Tower park with stories from beyond the grave delivered by The Guild of Shadows.

The Guild recently got three new members who are The Witch Doctor, Le Morté and The Jack of Crows that have taken over from The Shadowcaster.

Make sure to dress warm and dress up as there will also be a prize for the best fancy dress costume and a barbecue from 6pm at the pub.

9. What: Pleasurewood Chills

Where: Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, NR32 %DZ

When: December 19 to 27, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Park entry from £17, children (under 90cm) free, Extreme Scream ticket for horror mazes £5, pleasurewoodhills.com

Just across the border, Pleasurewood Hills theme park will have Halloween-themed surprises which will make you scream at more than just the rides.

Activities include pumpkin carving, creepy crawlies, an icky slime workshop and special effects make-up and for over 16s there will be horror mazes Hob's Revenge and Full Scream Ahead.

There will also be a fireworks extravaganza on Sunday, October 27 before the gates close for winter.