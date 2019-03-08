Video

PrimEVIL set to return for 10th year 'scarier than ever'

PrimEvil at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Supplied by Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Archant

Norfolk's biggest Halloween attraction is back for 2019 with new twists and turns and organisers are promising the scariest year yet.

PrimEVIL returns to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, November 3 and this year they are celebrating ten years of fear.

The event, which welcomed over 22,000 thrill seekers in 2018, features five frightening attractions open from 6pm to 11pm each night, which are the Circus of Terror, with cannibal clowns and never-ending corridors, the Mayhem Manor Hotel, with tortured souls that reside in the rooms, The Crypt, where you must tread carefully and not disturb the nuns, Arachnophobia, with infected spiders that like to bite, and the spine-tingling Forest of Fear.

There will also be a street crew of misfit scare actors roaming the park and Norfolk band The Foreign Locals will be beat-boxing and storytelling every night.

Ben Francis, PrimEVIL development manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, said: "PrimEVIL has grown so much over the last ten years, we're really excited to be opening the doors again and making the mazes bigger, better and scarier than ever before.

"Arachnophobia and the Circus of Terror have moved to new locations, the Mayhem Manor Hotel has been redeveloped with new twists and turns and we're reopening The Crypt for those who need to repent their sins."

As well as ghosts and ghouls, the 85-acre woodland will also host a variety of local food and drink stalls, including vegan and gluten-free beer from Redwell Brewery, a barbecue from Station Smokehouse, crepes and waffle sticks from The Food Dude and Thornham Oyster Co,

Tickets for PrimEVIL Extreme, for guests over the age of 18, are also on sale for November 1 to 3 and include a firework display and the haunts being taken 'to the extreme'.

Tickets to PrimEvil start at £21, with early bird, fast track and VIP options, and new for 2019 there are also group tickets available.

Children and families can also enjoy spooky fun at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure from October 19 to 27 over half-term with activities including arts and crafts and Dippy's Spooky Maze.

To book tickets for PrimEVIL, visit primevilscare.com