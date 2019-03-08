Search

Spooky City to return for 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:14 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 16 September 2019

Strange characters prowling around Chapelfield Gardens for the Hallowe'en Spooky City event, from left, Mathilda Gerrard and her brother Finley, Frankie McBride, and Millie Dunne. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Strange characters prowling around Chapelfield Gardens for the Hallowe'en Spooky City event, from left, Mathilda Gerrard and her brother Finley, Frankie McBride, and Millie Dunne. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

All Hallows Eve is set to be the scariest night of the year as Spooky City returns to Norwich once more.

Nicola Gibson, eight, at the 2017 Spooky City Halloween event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNicola Gibson, eight, at the 2017 Spooky City Halloween event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Come October 31st, trick-or-treaters of all ages are being invited into city centre for some frightening family fun.

The eerie evening begin with a special screening of 'A Nightmare Before Christmas' at Cinema City to get ghosts and goblins in the mood for make-believe.

Then, as darkness falls those who dare are invited to Chapelfield Gardens for some ghostly goings as the park is transformed into 'Halloween Town'.

Hosting an array of family-friendly activities, Halloween Town will play homage to director and king of gothic Tim Burton and some of his creepiest creations.

More details of what to expect from Spooky City 2019 will be released nearer the time.

