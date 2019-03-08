Video

Meet the new storytellers taking over from The Shadowcaster on Norwich Ghost Walks

Norwich Ghost Walks are set to haunt the city once more as they return with three new storytellers taking over from The Shadowcaster who has "been sent on a dark quest".

The popular walks, which start from the historic Adam and Eve pub in Bishopgate, have been running for 21 years and were mysteriously postponed in June.

The events were run by The Man in Black for a decade until The Shadowcaster was announced as his successor in March 2018.

The Guild of Shadows, the organisation who run the tours, has now announced that the walks will be back on Tuesday, August 13 with three characters taking over from The Shadowcaster - The Witch Doctor, Le Morté and The Jack of Crows.

The Silent Hand, who oversees the events, said: "The Shadowcaster has been sent on a dark quest in the depths of the Shadow Realms for a short time and we are not sure yet if he is coming back.

"There will be the same walks and stories but the new storytellers will bring their own unique personalities to the walk.

"There is so much fascinating history around Norwich and people in this country love the spooky side of England and the afterlife."

The Witch Doctor will be in charge of the Monday River Walk along the Wensum and Lanes with tales of witch trials and haunted pubs, Le Morté will run the Elm Hill Walk on Tuesday with stories of death and hauntings along cobbled streets and The Jack of Crows Castle Walk on Thursday will feature tales of trickery and deception.

Among the stories that feature, which have all been fully fact-checked, are the gruesome murder of Martha Sheward who was buried beneath the Guildhall in the 19th century and the story of the Benedictine monk Father Ignatius who haunts Elm Hill.

The Witch Doctor, who recently graduated from an MA in Early Modern History at UEA, said: "I love Halloween and so to be able to join the Guild of Shadows is brilliant and I specialise in English witchcraft so will be bringing lots of information and scary stories about exorcism, possession and demonology."

The Jack of Crows, who has a background in acting and philosophy, said: "I'm thrilled to join the walks and excited to get involved in the darker side of Norwich's traditions and I am fascinated by the history here."

The Monday River Walk runs from August 19 to December 2, Tuesday Elm Hill Walk from August 13 to December 3 and the Thursday Castle Walk from August 15 to December 5.

Norwich Ghost Walks will also be running their Halloween Shows at Cow Tower and Christmas Specials, with more details to be announced later in the year.

The walks start at 7.30pm and lasts two hours and tickets cost £8 for adults and £6 for concessions paid for on the night.