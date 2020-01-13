Rag'n'Bone Man announces Thetford Forest gig

Rag'n'Bone Man is due to play Thetford Forest in 2020. Photo: Courtesy of Forestry England Courtesy of Forestry England

Rag'n'Bone Man has announced he will play Thetford Forest in 2020.

The singer-songwriter is due to play the High Lodge arena this summer on Sunday, June 21 as part of the Forest Live concert series presented by Forestry England.

Having won the 2017 BRIT's 'British Breakthrough Act' and the BRIT's Critics' Choice Award in the same year, Rag'n'Bone Man cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his album Human and a further BRIT Award for 'British Single' for the title track Human in 2018.

The album has been recognised internationally, earning him sell-out tours and festival appearances around the globe.

Tickets cost £38.50 plus a £4.85 booking fee and go on sale from 9am Friday, January 17 from the Forestry England box office.

You can call 03000 680400 or buy online at www.forestryengland.uk/music

Income from ticket sales helps to sustain the nation's forests.

Other acts announced for Thetford Forest this year include James Morrison and Will Young, Madness and Noel Gallagher.