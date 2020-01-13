Search

Rag'n'Bone Man announces Thetford Forest gig

PUBLISHED: 10:51 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 13 January 2020

Rag'n'Bone Man is due to play Thetford Forest in 2020. Photo: Courtesy of Forestry England

Rag'n'Bone Man is due to play Thetford Forest in 2020. Photo: Courtesy of Forestry England

Courtesy of Forestry England

Rag'n'Bone Man has announced he will play Thetford Forest in 2020.

The singer-songwriter is due to play the High Lodge arena this summer on Sunday, June 21 as part of the Forest Live concert series presented by Forestry England.

Having won the 2017 BRIT's 'British Breakthrough Act' and the BRIT's Critics' Choice Award in the same year, Rag'n'Bone Man cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his album Human and a further BRIT Award for 'British Single' for the title track Human in 2018.

The album has been recognised internationally, earning him sell-out tours and festival appearances around the globe.

Tickets cost £38.50 plus a £4.85 booking fee and go on sale from 9am Friday, January 17 from the Forestry England box office.

You can call 03000 680400 or buy online at www.forestryengland.uk/music

Income from ticket sales helps to sustain the nation's forests.

Other acts announced for Thetford Forest this year include James Morrison and Will Young, Madness and Noel Gallagher.

Most Read

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro at the scene. Pictures: Mick Howes

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Historic department store chain at risk of collapse putting 1,000 jobs at risk

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

