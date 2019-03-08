Will Young and James Morrison announce co-headline show for Forest Live 2020

Chart-topping singers Will Young and James Morrison will be hoping for no Broken Strings when they co-headline Forest Live in Thetford in 2020.

The duo will perform at High Lodge in Thetford Forest on Friday, June 19 as part of the summer concert series and they are the first acts announced. Will Young shot to fame as the winner of the first series of Pop Idol in 2002 and his debut single Evergreen was the bestselling single of the noughties.

He has gone on to have 11 top 10 hits, including Leave Right Now, Light My Fire and Jealousy and in recent years has proved himself as a talented actor too, with an Olivier Award nomination for best actor for the 2013 West End revival of Cabaret.

Will Young said: "Both James and I have fond memories of appearing as part of Forest Live as solo artists in the past and we are glad to be back again in what promises to be a fantastic double-header of a show."

With the release of his 2006 debut album, 'Undiscovered', singer-songwriter James Morrison was catapulted into the limelight and since then he hasn't looked back.

The album sold over one million copies and his rich tones and catchy lyrics have led to a successful career spanning over a decade.

He has had five UK top 10 hits, which are You Give Ne Something, Wonderful World, You Make it Real, I Won't Let You Go and Broken Strings, where he collaborated with Canadian singer Nelly Furtardo.

James Morrison said: "For the last 20 years Will has been at the forefront of British popular culture - that's a massive achievement.

"I think our sets will complement each other in a special way."

The concerts will see both BRIT award-winning artists perform individual sets that include greatest hits and material from their latest albums with Will's 'Lexicon' and James' 'You're Stronger Than You Know'.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every year by Forestry England and income generated from ticket sales helps support sustainability.

Tickets cost £49.50 (including £5.95 booking fee) and go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 22 from Forestry England box office on 03000 680400 or buy online from forestryengland.uk/music