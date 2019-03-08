Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Will Young and James Morrison announce co-headline show for Forest Live 2020

PUBLISHED: 10:17 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 18 November 2019

Will Young and James Morrison will co-headline at Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2020 Credit: Supplied

Will Young and James Morrison will co-headline at Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2020 Credit: Supplied

Archant

Chart-topping singers Will Young and James Morrison will be hoping for no Broken Strings when they co-headline Forest Live in Thetford in 2020.

The duo will perform at High Lodge in Thetford Forest on Friday, June 19 as part of the summer concert series and they are the first acts announced. Will Young shot to fame as the winner of the first series of Pop Idol in 2002 and his debut single Evergreen was the bestselling single of the noughties.

He has gone on to have 11 top 10 hits, including Leave Right Now, Light My Fire and Jealousy and in recent years has proved himself as a talented actor too, with an Olivier Award nomination for best actor for the 2013 West End revival of Cabaret.

Will Young said: "Both James and I have fond memories of appearing as part of Forest Live as solo artists in the past and we are glad to be back again in what promises to be a fantastic double-header of a show."

With the release of his 2006 debut album, 'Undiscovered', singer-songwriter James Morrison was catapulted into the limelight and since then he hasn't looked back.

The album sold over one million copies and his rich tones and catchy lyrics have led to a successful career spanning over a decade.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

He has had five UK top 10 hits, which are You Give Ne Something, Wonderful World, You Make it Real, I Won't Let You Go and Broken Strings, where he collaborated with Canadian singer Nelly Furtardo.

James Morrison said: "For the last 20 years Will has been at the forefront of British popular culture - that's a massive achievement.

"I think our sets will complement each other in a special way."

The concerts will see both BRIT award-winning artists perform individual sets that include greatest hits and material from their latest albums with Will's 'Lexicon' and James' 'You're Stronger Than You Know'.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every year by Forestry England and income generated from ticket sales helps support sustainability.

Tickets cost £49.50 (including £5.95 booking fee) and go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 22 from Forestry England box office on 03000 680400 or buy online from forestryengland.uk/music

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Improved mapping’ reveals swathes of region at greater risk of flooding by 2050

Climate Central says new data shows more areas of the region could be at risk than previously feared by 2050 Picture: Climate Central

Couple fear more problems when ‘vile’ neighbour is released

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Improved mapping’ reveals swathes of region at greater risk of flooding by 2050

Climate Central says new data shows more areas of the region could be at risk than previously feared by 2050 Picture: Climate Central

Couple fear more problems when ‘vile’ neighbour is released

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Founder of Redwell Brewery faces trial for fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Couple fear more problems when ‘vile’ neighbour is released

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Will Young and James Morrison announce co-headline show for Forest Live 2020

Will Young and James Morrison will co-headline at Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2020 Credit: Supplied

Planners approve housing plans for former Tory headquarters

The Grasmere Social Club overlooking Diss Mere, formerly headquarters of South Norfolk Conservatives. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists