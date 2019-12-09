Madness announce Thetford Forest concert in 2020

Madness are set to headline at Thetford Forest Live in 2020 Credit: Supplied by Forest Live Archant

Make sure you're wearing your Baggy Trousers, as Madness are set to headline the Thetford Forest Live summer concert series.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The latest act announced for Forest Live is eighties chart-toppers Madness, fronted by Suggs, on Saturday, June 20 and they will play all their biggest hits including Our House, It Must Be Love and number one 1982 single House of Fun.

Creating their trademark 'nutty' sound, they spent more weeks in the charts in that decade than any other group.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher to headline Thetford Forest gig

The ska band, who hail from Camden Town in London, wrote songs inspired by British life and also took influences from the genres of reggae, motown, rock and roll and classic pop.

In 2019, the band celebrated their 40th anniversary, including the book release 'Before We Was We: Madness by Madness' and sold out Roundhouse dates in their London hometown.

In recent years, the iconic group has delivered historic performances at the 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Concert.

READ MORE: Will Young and James Morrison to headline Thetford Forest gig

They will be joined by special guests The Farm and Emily Capell for their Thetford gig.

Commenting on the Forest Live gigs, Madness said: "Madheads come down to the woods, you'll be in for a big surprise!"

The band, who have inspired artists such as the Arctic Monkey and Kaiser Chiefs, will be joined at Forest Live that weekend by already announced acts James Morrison and Will Young, co-headliners on Friday night, and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds on Thursday, with the Sunday act still to be announced.

READ MORE: 10 huge concerts coming to Norfolk in 2020

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every year by Forestry England and introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country.

Over 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live concert in the last nineteen years and income from ticket sales helps look after the nation's forests sustainability.

The concerts runs from 7.30pm to 10.30pm and tickets cost £47.00 (plus £5.70 booking fee) go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 13 from Forestry England box office on 03000 680400 or online at forestryengland.uk/music