Noel Gallagher to headline Thetford Forest gig

PUBLISHED: 10:06 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 02 December 2019

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have been announced for Thetford Forest. Picture: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have been announced for Thetford Forest. Picture: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Archant

Former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher and his band will play at Thetford Forest next summer.

Noel Gallagher has been announced for Forest Live 2020. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerNoel Gallagher has been announced for Forest Live 2020. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will perform at Forest Live with Australian outfit Confidence Man in June.

The band shot to fame in 2011 with their first album going double platinum in the UK with more than 2.5 million copies sold globally. Chasing Yesterday and Who Built The Moon? followed, making a hat-trick of number one albums.

You may also want to watch:

The Britpop star was a founding member and the songwriter of Oasis, selling 70 million records, including the band's generation-defining albums Definitely Maybe and What's The Story Morning Glory?.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will be cominng to the region. Picture: Paul BayfieldNoel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will be cominng to the region. Picture: Paul Bayfield

The gig is set for Thursday, June 18 at High Lodge, Thetford Forest, near Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border.

Forest Live is an outdoor live music event held every year by Forestry England. More than 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live concert in the last 19 years.

Tickets £52.50, plus £6.25 booking fee, and go on sale at 9am Friday, December 6 from Forestry England box office on 03000 680400 or buy online at www.forestryengland.uk/music

