What Alice in Wonderland escape room opening in Norwich could look like
PUBLISHED: 10:03 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 29 January 2020
Escape down the rabbit hole as an escape room inspired by Alice in Wonderland is launching in the city and more details have been revealed ahead of its opening.
Earlier this week, we reported on plans approved by Norwich City Council for five themed escape rooms in the former home of Cafe Rouge at intu Chapelfield by Escape Hunt, who have venues in 27 countries around the world.
The planning documents said it would create seven to 10 new jobs and will operate from 9am to 10pm seven days a week, with games lasting an hour.
Now, more information has been revealed by Escape Hunt, including pictures of their popular Alice in Puzzleland game at their other sites which will be the first room to open in Norwich.
Based on Lewis Carroll's classic tale, players will step into Wonderland where the Mad Hatter has been accused of stealing the Queen's Tarts.
Teams of two to six players must race against the clock and find the tarts in just 60 minutes or it is off with the Hatter's head.
The new leisure attraction will have a bar where teams can toast to success, or drown their sorrows if they didn't make it out in time, and it is set to open early March.
There will be a range of puzzles and mysteries to solve to get out and the other themed rooms that will follow include an Aladdin and a virtual reality one too.
Paul McCarthy, general manager at intu Chapelfield, said: "Escape Hunt is set to thrive here by creating a brilliant new experience for our visitors to enjoy.
"Compelling and innovative leisure attractions like Escape Hunt are drawing in more visitors from far and wide who are then staying longer to make the most of all the other great brands in our centres."
The escape room craze has been sweeping the nation in recent years and Norwich already boasts six of them, including History Mystery who have two sites in The Guildhall and undercroft at the Museum of Norwich.