Search

Advanced search

A bottomless prosecco, gin and cheese brunch is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:36 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 23 January 2020

The Prosecco, Gin and Cheese Bottomless Brunch is coming to Norwich Credit: Main Image Jack Edward Storey, circle Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Prosecco, Gin and Cheese Bottomless Brunch is coming to Norwich Credit: Main Image Jack Edward Storey, circle Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Three of the nation's favourite things have come together for a bottomless prosecco, gin and cheese brunch and it looks like very gouda fun.

There will be over 40 varieties of gin to try at the event Credit: Tom MarshallThere will be over 40 varieties of gin to try at the event Credit: Tom Marshall

The event takes place in the historic St Andrew's Hall on Saturday April 18 and runs from 11am to 9pm, with morning, afternoon and evening sessions available.

There will be over 40 premium gins to enjoy, including pink, flavoured varieties and a range of exclusive tipples you won't be able to try anywhere else.

If fizz is more your thing, there will also be plenty of prosecco, along with a range of beers, and those who don't want to drink alcohol can have soft drinks, booze-free gin, Nosecco, juice and tea and coffee.

READ MORE: The restaurants you should visit in Norwich according to The Michelin Guide 2020

The prosecco will be free flowing at a bottomless brunch in Norwich Credit: Jack Edward StoreyThe prosecco will be free flowing at a bottomless brunch in Norwich Credit: Jack Edward Storey

With the drinks flowing, guests will also be needing some food and there will be a cheese buffet and accompaniments to compliment the gin and prosecco.

There will also be gluten-free, non-dairy and vegan alternatives, so make sure to email the organisers on info@proseccoandginfestival.co.uk when you book so they can accommodate your dietary requirements.

Sessions last two-and-a-half hours from doors opening and last drinks will be poured 15 minutes before the sessions ends.

READ MORE: Norwich cake shop to sell all sweet treats for £1 this month

There will be an unlimited cheese buffet at the brunch Credit: Getty Images/iStockphotoThere will be an unlimited cheese buffet at the brunch Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It is preferred if you book your whole party together so it makes it easier for the organisers when it comes to arranging seating, but if you do book independently then drop them an email to make sure you sit together.

Tables sit from eight to 10 people, so small groups may be put together, and gins are served as a single measure with a tonic or lemonade and you can refill as many times as you like during the session.

READ MORE: Meet the sisters who run a plant shop in an old cider shed

The event is strictly for over 18s, with ID required, and session times are 11am to 1.30pm, 2.30pm to 5pm or 6.30pm to 9pm.

Early bird tickets cost £25pp and can be purchased at tickettailor.com

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Why this bungalow for sale was the most viewed home in Norfolk – and you’ll be surprised

The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla

Man drove into Tesco worker after £300 shoplifting spree

Sign at Tesco store in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘Got away with it’ - NHS manager gloated about coverage of dead great-grandmother

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her. Photo: Livermore Family/Archant

Why this bungalow for sale was the most viewed home in Norfolk – and you’ll be surprised

The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla

Transformation of empty M&S underway

The lights are back on in Great Yarmouth's former M&S store in King Street, Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

A bottomless prosecco, gin and cheese brunch is coming to Norwich

The Prosecco, Gin and Cheese Bottomless Brunch is coming to Norwich Credit: Main Image Jack Edward Storey, circle Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists