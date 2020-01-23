A bottomless prosecco, gin and cheese brunch is coming to Norwich

The Prosecco, Gin and Cheese Bottomless Brunch is coming to Norwich Credit: Main Image Jack Edward Storey, circle Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Three of the nation's favourite things have come together for a bottomless prosecco, gin and cheese brunch and it looks like very gouda fun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There will be over 40 varieties of gin to try at the event Credit: Tom Marshall There will be over 40 varieties of gin to try at the event Credit: Tom Marshall

The event takes place in the historic St Andrew's Hall on Saturday April 18 and runs from 11am to 9pm, with morning, afternoon and evening sessions available.

There will be over 40 premium gins to enjoy, including pink, flavoured varieties and a range of exclusive tipples you won't be able to try anywhere else.

If fizz is more your thing, there will also be plenty of prosecco, along with a range of beers, and those who don't want to drink alcohol can have soft drinks, booze-free gin, Nosecco, juice and tea and coffee.

READ MORE: The restaurants you should visit in Norwich according to The Michelin Guide 2020

The prosecco will be free flowing at a bottomless brunch in Norwich Credit: Jack Edward Storey The prosecco will be free flowing at a bottomless brunch in Norwich Credit: Jack Edward Storey

With the drinks flowing, guests will also be needing some food and there will be a cheese buffet and accompaniments to compliment the gin and prosecco.

There will also be gluten-free, non-dairy and vegan alternatives, so make sure to email the organisers on info@proseccoandginfestival.co.uk when you book so they can accommodate your dietary requirements.

Sessions last two-and-a-half hours from doors opening and last drinks will be poured 15 minutes before the sessions ends.

READ MORE: Norwich cake shop to sell all sweet treats for £1 this month

There will be an unlimited cheese buffet at the brunch Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto There will be an unlimited cheese buffet at the brunch Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It is preferred if you book your whole party together so it makes it easier for the organisers when it comes to arranging seating, but if you do book independently then drop them an email to make sure you sit together.

Tables sit from eight to 10 people, so small groups may be put together, and gins are served as a single measure with a tonic or lemonade and you can refill as many times as you like during the session.

READ MORE: Meet the sisters who run a plant shop in an old cider shed

The event is strictly for over 18s, with ID required, and session times are 11am to 1.30pm, 2.30pm to 5pm or 6.30pm to 9pm.

Early bird tickets cost £25pp and can be purchased at tickettailor.com