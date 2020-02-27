Video

You can have breakfast with Sonic the Hedgehog in Norwich

Sonic the Hedgehog is heading to Superbowl UK in Norwich to have breakfast with your little ones Picture: Paramount Pictures/IMDB/Getty Images/iStockphoto Paramount Pictures/IMDB/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Your little ones can enjoy a super-charged breakfast in Norwich as Sonic the Hedgehog is heading to the city for a special event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Video game character Sonic the Hedgehog is coming to Norwich Picture: Manuel Melgar/Flickr Video game character Sonic the Hedgehog is coming to Norwich Picture: Manuel Melgar/Flickr

Video games fans are in for a treat as the lovable blue character is heading to Superbowl UK in the Castle Quarter on Friday, April 10.

The event, which takes place during the Easter holidays, runs from 9am to 11am and includes entry for your children into the soft play area, which boasts obstacles including swings, tunnels and slides.

Children will be able to enjoy breakfast in a party atmosphere on a long table and tuck into a bacon roll, with toast also available if they'd prefer, and Sonic will arrive whilst they are eating.

They will then have some more time to return to the play area and then Sonic will do a meet-and-greet with each child, who will each receive a prize of a Superbowl UK rucksack, with sunglasses, stationary set, a water bottle and Sonic gifts inside.

Take a shot at goal in the children's soft play area at Superbowl UK in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: Neil Didsbury Take a shot at goal in the children's soft play area at Superbowl UK in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: Neil Didsbury

READ MORE: Soft play and laser quest centre launches in Norwich

George Smith, marketing and events executive for Superbowl UK, said: "Our arcade is operated by Sega Amusements who create Sonic, so the character will be the real deal.

"He is going to venues around the country, but this is our first time in Norwich, as we only opened in September, and the event always does really well.

"Sonic is such a well-received character because he has a great personality, colours and mannerisms and after the event he will also be doing meet-and-greets with the public on the hour from 12pm to 4pm in Superbowl UK and he will also be wandering around Castle Mall."

The soft play area at Superbowl UK in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: Neil Didsbury The soft play area at Superbowl UK in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: Neil Didsbury

READ MORE: New escape game takes place after hours across entire city museum

The event is for children aged one to 10, but fans of all ages will be able to meet him during the afternoon and at the breakfast there will be food and Costa Coffee available for parents for an additional cost.

The UK tour coincides with the recent release of the Sonic the Hedgehog film based on the franchise, which stars Jim Carrey and James Marsden, and is on at cinemas nationwide now.

Tickets cost £12.95 per child and can be purchased at superbowluk.co.uk/norwich and when you select the date click on 'Book Crazy Club Events'.