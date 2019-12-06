Video

Soft play and laser quest centre launches in Norwich

Superbowl UK in the Castle Quarter, Norwich, has launched a laser quest game within the children's soft play area. George Smith and Sam Lloyd have a go. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Let battle commence as a soft play and laser quest centre has launched inside the newly-opened Superbowl UK in Norwich's Castle Quarter.

George Smith and Sam Lloyd try out the new laser quest game in the soft play area at Superbowl UK in the Castle Quarter Picture: Ella Wilkinson George Smith and Sam Lloyd try out the new laser quest game in the soft play area at Superbowl UK in the Castle Quarter Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Children can now shoot lasers as well as bowling balls at Superbowl UK as they have now introduced Laser Nation to the Crazy Club soft play centre.

It is available for children's parties and participants have to shoot the opposing teams guns to earn points and navigate obstacles including swings, tunnels and slides.

George Smith, marketing and events executive for Superbowl UK, said: "We are looking to develop a Crazy Club after dark product where kids can turn up and play if it is popular.

George Smith and Sam Lloyd at the laser quest and soft play in Superbowl UK, which is designed for children's parties Picture: Ella Wilkinson George Smith and Sam Lloyd at the laser quest and soft play in Superbowl UK, which is designed for children's parties Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"We run Laser Nation in our site in Warrington and it is doing great there so we have high hopes for Norwich."

Superbowl UK opened in September in Castle Mall's new leisure complex after a £2 million investment and it also has an amusement arcade.

Parties cost £200 off-peak (Monday to Thursday) and £250 peak (Friday to Sunday) for up to 18 guests and the package also includes food.